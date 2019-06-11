Call of Duty Mobile: How to Download COD Mobile v1.0.3.2?

Call of Duty: Mobile

Call of Duty: Mobile Legends of War, the recently launched mobile game, is still in beta testing phase. However, this game is only available in India to play. And players from outside India have tried their hand playing this game by using VPN Service.

But unfortunately, developers have recently banned the VPN service to access the game servers. Recently, it was announced that the beta phase will soon be launched on Australia.

The beta version of Call of Duty Mobile was, finally, launched in Australia on 10th June 2019. With the release of new update 1.0.3.2, this game is can be played by players residing in Australia. Developers have also mentioned that they will expand the beta phase to other countries as well.

The new Australian beta for CODM is here.

How to download Call of Duty Mobile v1.0.3.2?

APK : https://bitlylink.com/6irqt

OBB : https://bitlylink.com/UHmib

Steps to install the game:-

If you still have the previous beta version, then delete the APK and OBB. Create a folder named "com.activision.callofduty.shooter" in (Android>obb) if you haven't yet. Install the APK. Allow installation of unknown sources if you haven't enable it yet by navigating to settings>safety and privacy> Install apps from Unknown Sources Move the downloaded OBB file into the newly created "com.activision.callofduty.shooter" folder. Start the game.

Note: Unfortunately, the servers are currently down as of now. However, more regions will be added soon to let more players access the game.

Here is a bypass method for players of other countries:-

Go to https://protonmail.com/ Click on Sign up. Request the Desktop Site of this Website Select the free plan. Create your account with your desired username and password. Download the ProtonVPN app. Log in with the protonmail Account that you just made. You will be given the 7 days free trial!.

Also, Call of Duty: Mobile fans are requesting too much on Reddit to launch the beta testing phase in their countries. As by using the VPN service they are getting High Ping and experiencing lag issues.

