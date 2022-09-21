Pokemon Ultimate Journeys: Expected release date, what to expect, streaming details, and more

The wait for Pokemon Ultimate Journeys' release date is finally over, as fans will be able to enjoy the show officially in just a couple of days. Ash and Goh’s journey through the eight regions of the world will continue soon, with new adventures, challenges, Pokemon, and friends they will meet along the way.

In the previous season of the anime, Pokemon Master Journeys, Ash tried his best to ascend in the World Coronation series’ ranking, while Goh continued his Project Mew research. In Pokemon Ultimate Journeys, both boys will give it their all to finally achieve their goals.

Ash, in particular, will have to fight harder than ever as he will face some of the mightiest opponents to become the very best. Continue reading to learn more about Pokemon Ultimate Journeys' release date.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Pokemon anime series.

Pokemon Ultimate Journeys will start with a special four-episode arc

When will the series be released? Where can you see it?

Ash and Goh still have a long journey ahead of them (Image via OLM Incorporated)

The Pokemon Ultimate Journeys is releasing this coming Friday, on September 23. The series will commence with a special four-episode arc, titled 'The Arceus Chronicles', created to promote the latest game of the series, Pokemon Legends: Arceus. A time for the release of this new season has not been given yet, although it is likely that it will be revealed soon.

This introductory arc of the series will be made available for fans all around the globe to enjoy on Netflix, which will be the only streaming service platform to release this upcoming season of the Pokemon anime.

Fans are encouraged to view the anime only on the official streaming service, as doing so supports the official release of the series.

What to expect from Pokemon Ultimate Journeys?

Team Galactic as seen in the show (Image via OLM Incorporated)

Pokemon Ultimate Journeys will commence with a short arc that was created to promote a game based on ancient times. Ash, Goh, and Dawn will join forces with the creator of all Pokemon, Arceus, to defeat the members of Team Galactic once again. These villains will be looking for a way to save their leader, who got lost in the Distortion Dimension with Giratina.

After these four episodes, the series will continue with Ash and Goh’s journey across the eight regions. Ash will continue to fight against some of the strongest trainers in the world, with the goal of reaching the finals of the World Coronation Series and being crowned as the best trainer in the world.

Lance and Leon will also be making an apperance (OLM Incorporated)

Fans can expect to see many familiar faces during this upcoming season, from past companions of Ash, to the most powerful champions of the franchise. Our protagonist will have to fight harder than ever to accomplish his goal of becoming the world’s best Pokemon master.

Pokemon Ultimate Journeys will bring some of the best and most intense battles we have seen in the franchise. However, the focus will not only be on Ash, as each of the battles of the World Coronation series, leading to the Masters Eight class, will be action-packed epic encounters. Fans will not want to miss even a second of this fierce competition.

Will Ash and Goh achieve their dreams? (Image via OLM Incorporated)

Meanwhile, Goh will continue his research and complete more missions to reach the legendary Pokemon Mew. The boy, who has had to encounter many imposing and majestic creatures while trying to complete Project Mew will get to face even more spectacular opponents, as well as catch some interesting Pokemon, through Pokemon Ultimate Journeys.

Overall, this latest season has the potential to become one of the most popular and beloved seasons of the franchise. Fans will truly enjoy the adventures, battles, cameos, and humor this upcoming season has to offer.

