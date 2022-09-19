5 Pokemon trainers that can beat Ash (& 5 that don't stand a chance)

Ash Ketchum is one of the most beloved characters of all time, but he doesn't always prevail in his Pokemon battles.

The youngster from Pallet Town is infamous for his inability to remember typing, keep strong creatures, and know what moves do when he ventures to a brand new region.

This makes it easy for some trainers to take advantage of Ash's weaknesses and beat him in battle. However, Ash can be hard to take down when he gets going and has his most powerful partners with him.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer. There are potential spoilers ahead.

5 Pokemon trainers that can beat Ash

5) Giovanni

The leader of Team Rocket has only met Ash a handful of times. One of those times saw Giovanni's Persian decimate Ash's Pikachu in a way that typically never happens.

Giovanni also wiped the floor with Gary Oak in the first Pokemon movie and has some of the most powerful creatures at his disposal.

4) Leon

Ash and Leon will have another inevitable encounter. It will take a lot of training and preparation for Ash to come even close to defeating the might that is the Galar region's champion, Leon.

As things stand at the moment, Ash can't hold a candle to Leon. He's perhaps the greatest trainer in the world, and his Gigantamax Charizard will be the most formidable challenge Ash has ever faced.

3) Gary

Although Ash has beaten Gary Oak before, there's a decent chance that Gary could emerge victorious in a rematch. Gary bested Ash many times prior, always being one step ahead of the trainer.

While Gary has decided to become a Pokemon Professor like his grandfather, that doesn't mean he's forgotten how to battle. It would be interesting to see another high-stakes battle between the two.

2) Lance

Every Pokemon fan knows and fears the name, Lance. The original Dragon-type master was an essential character in the games and had an unmatched presence in the anime series.

While Lance lost a close battle to Leon, the outcome could have changed if a few things went down differently. Lance is definitely one of the most intimidating trainers ever seen and would give Ash a run for his money.

1) Tobias

Ash never stood a chance against Tobias and may never have a rematch. Even if he did, the power of Tobias' team is such that no trainer could put up much of a fight.

Tobias only ever used Darkrai as it swept through every opponent it faced. Once it fell to Ash in battle, Tobias cleaned things up after revealing he had a Latios. Who knows what other Legendaries and Mythicals are lying in wait.

5 Pokemon trainers that don't stand a chance against Ash

5) Cynthia

This episode recently aired in Japan and saw Ash finally face off with Cynthia. It was a battle over two decades in the making, and Ash emerged victorious. This was their only bout, so it's clear he has the upper hand.

Ash struggled during the first portion of the battle but flipped the script with Mega Lucario. It was able to take down a Dynamax Togekiss and Garchomp, proving that Ash only needed one chance to beat Cynthia.

4) Paul

Paul was a nuisance to Ash for quite some time. He was a terrible trainer who treated his Pokemon like weapons rather than friends. Paul even abandoned his Chimchar, which would eventually defeat him as Ash's Infernape.

The strength of Ash's bond with his partners would never let Paul get close to victory again. Paul may have changed his ways, but he'll never be able to overcome Ash Ketchum.

3) Brock

Brock first lost to Ash as the Pewter City Gym Leader. This was after the sprinkler system went off, allowing Ash's Pikachu to electrocute Brock's Onyx. Granted, it was a fluke, but there's no way Brock would win now.

Brock has turned his attention elsewhere, going down a different Pokemon path in life. That doesn't mean he isn't a strong trainer any longer, but Ash has dedicated much more time to battling, meaning Brock wouldn't stand a chance.

2) Misty

Misty shares the most common problem that plagues many Gym Leaders. She uses a singular type which can be easily taken advantage of. Misty and Ash are the best of friends but have gone all out against each other in battle.

Even with a Mega Gyarados by her side, the strength of Ash and his Pikachu was too much to handle. Pikachu shocked fans by taking down the Mega Gyarados and proving Misty would never be able to beat Ash.

1) Jessie and James

The Team Rocket goons have tried thousands of times to steal Pikachu and many other Pokemon. Oftentimes, they are successful for a short while before Ash, and his companions thwart them.

Jessie and James know how to play dirty and get the upper hand, but they seem to have trouble closing out their battles and getting away with their crimes. Time and time again, it can be seen that they can't keep up with Ash in battle.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far