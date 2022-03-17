Top 3 strongest Gym Leaders in the Pokemon Anime

Much like the main series games it is based on, the Pokemon anime has its fair share of intense gym battles. Often, these Gym Leaders have beaten Ash, leading to an episode of training, which usually leads to great character-building moments for Ash and his Pokemon.

Gym Battles are a huge part of the Pokemon anime and the franchise as a whole. Defeating eight Gym Leaders in the region enables the trainer to compete in the Pokemon League. Players would have to battle the Elite Four in the main series, but in the anime, the Pokemon League is a tournament of the best trainers.

Ash has had his fair share of challenging fights against Gym Leaders during his travels. Some of these Gym Leaders have defeated Ash in battle through elaborate strategies or through sheer power. These powerful Gym Leaders make for some of the most memorable moments in the anime's history.

Top 3 most powerful Gym Leaders in the Pokemon Anime

3) Wulfric

Many fans of the Pokemon anime's Kalos arc remember Ash's battle with Wulfric as a huge turning point in the season. Though underwhelming in the game he originates from, Wulfric proves to be an extraordinarily powerful trainer in the anime. This fits his status as the Kalos region's eighth and final Gym Leader.

After defeating Ash in battle, Wulfric motivated Ash to strengthen his bond with Greninja. This leads to an episode that builds on the character of Ash's Greninja, who was the first Pokemon Ash met as a Froakie upon arriving in the Kalos region. Ash later defeated Wulfric thanks to the newfound power of Ash-Greninja.

2) Drake

Many new fans may not know Drake, given he has not appeared in any games since his debut. Drake is the final Gym Leader of the Orange Islands. While other Gym Leaders focus solely on one type, Drake's team is made up of an array of different Pokemon and some of the strongest Pokemon in Kanto.

Drake started off strong with his Ditto, which mimicked each of Pikachu's moves, throwing the duo through a loop. Drake's most menacing Pokemon is his Dragonite by far. Dragonite took out half of Ash's team, but Ash still prevailed after Pikachu landed the final blow to defeat Drake and crown Ash the Champion.

1) Sabrina

Unsurprisingly, Sabrina, the Saffron City Gym Leader from the Kanto region, is the strongest Gym Leader in the Pokemon anime. After her Abra evolved into Kadabra, it proceeded to forcefully overwhelm Pikachu with its psychic powers, forcing Ash to forfeit the battle.

After being assisted by Sabrina's father, Ash traveled to Lavender Town, where he befriended a Haunter. Ash returned to challenge Sabrina with his newfound ally, but Haunter quickly abandoned him. Ash only won this battle because Haunter made her laugh, so she freed his friends from her control and gave him a badge.

A strong Gym Leader can truly make an arc in the Pokemon anime memorable. Whether it be due to their oppressive party of Pokemon or by cheating by using psychic powers, nothing makes a story more satisfying than the main character overcoming a powerful adversary.

