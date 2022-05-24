What time will Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series part 3 air on Netflix? Details explored

Season 24 of the Pokémon animated series, Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series is set to release its part 3 on May 26, 2022, at 3 am ET. Pokemon Master Journeys: The Series is the second season of the Journey series, which focuses on the adventures of Ash, Pikachu and Goh.

The second season aired in Japan from December 2020 to December 2021, while in the US it premiered on September 10, 2021 on Netflix. Read on to learn more details about the release, plot, and more.

What time will Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series part 3 air on Netflix?

Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series part 3 will air on Netflix on May 26, 2022, at 3 am ET. The season has received positive reviews from critics and viewers so far. This season introduced fans to Pokemon Master Ash's friends Goh and Chloe Cherise as they travel with Ash and Pikachu on their journey, discovering Pokemon's secrets.

In the last episode that aired, titled A Midsummer Night's Light, viewers got to see Dawn in the Sinnoh Region. The boys struggled to deal with the evil Darkrai, while Cresselia was chased by Matori Matrix. Cresselia managed to escape and moved to Sinnoh. She was wounded but the girls helped her recover from her injuries.

The next episode, titled All Out, All of the Time!, is set on Alola Island, where the boys prepare for the Pokemon Catch Adventure Race. The race involves catching a specific type of Pokemon in three different stages.

What to expect from part 3?

It seems Ash and Goh will participate in the World Coronation Series battle against Volkner, an electric-type specialist and the top Gym Leader of Sinnoh. This will be quite an interesting battle as Volkner isn't easy to defeat. Fans are also eager to know if there will be another exciting Pikachu-Raichu match-up. However, many fans are disappointed that the fan-favorite Alola island may not feature again in the subsequent episodes.

Pokemon Ultimate Journeys: The Series

Pokemon Ultimate Journeys: The Series is the current season of the Pokemon animated series. Season 25 aired in Japan on December 17, 2021, and is set to release in the US on Netflix in late 2022. The storyline of the season continues to focus on the adventures of Pokemon Master Ash Ketchum, Goh, and Chloe as they venture out to all 8 regions as Ash continues to rise in the World Coronation Series while his friend Goh continues to work on Project Mew.

Four episodes of the series are based on an arc from the Pokémon Legends: Arceus game. The third and fourth episodes of the show will coincide with the release of the games. The trailer for Season 25 offers a peek into several new challenges as the excitement around the World Coronation Series reaches its peak.

You can watch Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series part 3 on May 26, 2022, at 3 am ET on Netflix.

