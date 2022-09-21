10 best Pokemon video games of all time, ranked

While the Pokemon anime and TCG are extremely popular, not much can beat the success of the franchise's video games.

There have been several mainline entries, console spin-offs, and handheld spin-offs in the Pokemon video game series. And it seems like the franchise is only getting better.

Over the last couple of decades, fans have gotten the chance to explore the Pokemon universe through some of the greatest video games ever made.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Ranking Legends: Arceus, Emerald, and other amazing video games in the Pokemon franchise

10) Yellow

This is where it all started for a lot of fans. Pokemon Yellow doesn't meet the standards of today's games. However, getting to play through the first generation with Pikachu as a starter was an amazing experience.

Released in 1998, the game was an enhanced version of Red and Blue, being loosely based on the recently popular anime series.

Yellow truly set the tone for "third versions" throughout the franchise's history.

9) Mystery Dungeon: Explorers of Sky

The Mystery Dungeon games are a hidden secret in the franchise. Many of them are beloved and are considered the best spin-off titles in the series.

Rather than being a trainer, Explorers of Sky players take on the role of a creature that must deal with a space-time disruption in order to save the world. They can choose either Phanpy, Vulpix, Riolu, or Shinx to be their character.

8) Pokemon Snap

The original Pokemon Snap game left fans of the franchise with many fond memories. From seeing their favorite creatures for the first time to printing out the photos at a Blockbuster, it was a new way to experience the series.

The on-rails title tasked players with taking the best photos possible. Each photo came with a score based on the creature being snapped, the action, and the overall atmosphere of the image.

7) Sword and Shield

Sword and Shield introduced several new mechanics and were the first original titles to use the power of the Nintendo Switch. They also received two expansions that increased their Pokedex and playability.

The introduction of features like Dynamax, Raids, and the Wild Area made them the fifth-best selling Switch titles and the second-best selling titles in the franchise.

6) Emerald

Ruby and Sapphire were very popular when they were first released. In true Pokemon fashion, they were one-upped by a third version that tied the two prior games into one and then some.

Emerald launched in 2005 and became the second-highest-selling game of the year. The action took place in the Hoenn region and saw upgraded Gym battles, new plot points, and more.

5) FireRed and LeafGreen

FireRed and LeafGreen were the first remakes in the franchise's history. They still hold a special place in players' hearts, as they provided a new experience in the beloved Kanto region of the first generation.

Generation II creatures became available throughout the Sevii Islands, while Team Rocket saw an expanded role. The graphical system was also completely overhauled.

4) Stadium 2

Pokemon Stadium 2 took everything players loved about the original game and made it 10 times better while introducing Generation II into the mix. It boasted full 3D and allowed players to upload their creatures from the handheld games.

The Nintendo 64 title took the world by storm in 2001. It had multiple Cups, the Gym Leader castle for Johto and Kanto, and several fun mini-games.

3) Legends: Arceus

Legends: Arceus was a huge risk but seemed to have paid off. The spin-off title took place in the ancient Sinnoh region, then known as Hisui.

It was the first title in the franchise where trainers could explore a mostly open world, with creatures appearing in the wild instead of jumping out of the tall grass.

It looks to have set the stage for future entries like Scarlet and Violet.

2) Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO is one of the biggest mobile games of all time. When it was first launched, it sent a wave of players out exploring the world with friends and strangers alike.

The hype has died down a bit, but there are still countless players that log in to the game every single day. The mobile title lets players act as trainers in the real world with Augmented Reality mechanics.

1) HeartGold and SoulSilver

Pokemon Gold and Silver were arguably the best entries in the first handful of generations. When the remakes, HeartGold and SoulSilver, were announced, fans were ecstatic.

These upgraded versions of the Generation II games let players battle through two regions, Johto and Kanto. The thrill of battling Red atop Mt. Silver with new battle mechanics and graphics might just never be topped.

