Latest Pokemon Scarlet and Violet leaks hint at absence of in-game Battle Tower

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will be arriving on November 18, 2022 for Nintendo Switch consoles. However, that hasn't stopped the franchise's community from scouring the internet for every gameplay leak and hidden detail.

Several Pokemon community members have managed to leak information pertaining to the game, and many of these leaks were later confirmed by Game Freak in trailers for Scarlet and Violet. One such leaker goes by Riddler_Khu on Twitter, and they recently made another cryptic set of tweets that may be detailing future features for the two upcoming Switch titles. However, Khu's recent tweets have alluded to what may be left out of the games as well.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Khu's tweets appear to imply the lack of a Battle Tower and post-Pokemon League experience

A player confronts a member of Team Star in battle (Image via Game Freak)

Khu's recent tweets have pointed to the endgame content and what may be in store for players. A popular feature in previous games known as a Battle Tower (Generation III's Battle Frontier, for example) is an endgame location that allows players to battle through a string of opposing trainers for rewards. According to translated tweets by Khu, the leaker implies that players may want to enjoy the Pokemon League challenge as much as possible, as there may not be any late-game content like a Battle Tower awaiting them.

Although Khu seems to be alluding to the lack of a Battle Tower, some players have pointed out that the games' Paldea region seems to have a large number of derelict towers. Instead of participating in a designated Battle Tower, some members of the community have theorized that trainers will be able to use the games' mascot Legendary Pokemon to scale the towers and battle foes instead. Khu's tweet is somewhat vague, and this has left plenty of room for interpretation and speculation.

While some have continued to wonder about Scarlet and Violet's Battle Tower availability, others have zoned in on another Khu tweet. Khu remarked that players should cherish their Pokemon League experience, which may essentially mean that trainers won't experience much endgame battle content after defeating Paldea's gym leaders and Elite Four. This would be a considerable red flag if it turned out to be true, as the endgame content played a huge part in extending the life of recent franchise titles.

As with any leaks, players in the community should certainly take Khu's recent tweets with a healthy dose of skepticism. Game Freak has kept Scarlet and Violet's development heavily under wraps compared to recent releases, and that only leaves more room for the community to try to fill in the blanks. Hopefully, Game Freak will unveil some additional features before the twin titles release, but there's certainly no guarantee of this.

