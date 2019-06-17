×
8 Beloved Features in the Pokemon Series that disappeared

Gautam Nath
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
8   //    17 Jun 2019, 19:50 IST

Image result for following pokemon

Pokemon Sword and Shield, the eighth generation of the 23-year-old series is set to release on November 15 this year on the Nintendo Switch. The gameplay looks very polished and the overworld is much much bigger than any other Pokemon game we have seen so far.

But fans are pretty mad at Gamefreak. A controversial statement in E3 2019 which mentioned that all Pokemon will not be available in the new Sword and Shield games pissed some people off. Especially hardcore fans.

Gamefreak has been creative with each new Pokemon game that they released over the years. Some features which fans loved never showed up again in future games. Here are 8 of those beloved features which was abandoned in the Pokemon series.

#8. Contests

Image result for pokemon contests

Introduced in Generation 3's Ruby and Sapphire, Pokemon Contests were a neat little side game that you could play in a bunch of cities in Hoenn. Contests were brought back in Generation 4 as well as the Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire remakes.

While it wasn't super rewarding, it was a lot of fun. Getting Ribbons and becoming a Master Rank was good fun. Mixing different Berries for different effects made it a lot more interesting as well. But sadly, Contests were not seen again in future games. We don't know if it will return in Sword and Shield.

#7. Battle Frontier

Image result for battle frontier pokemon heartgold soulsilver

Battle Frontier is probably one of the best features in Pokemon ever. It only appeared in Ruby/Sapphire/Emerald, Diamond/Pearl/Platinum and HeartGold/SoulSilver. A previous version of it called "Battle Tower" was also found in many games.

Battle Frontier levelled the playing field and made your Pokemon at equal levels and tuned their IVs accordingly. It was much harder than regular battles and accumulating Battle Points for various rewards was really worth it.

Hopefully something similar comes along in Sword and Shield but it doesn't seem like it will.

1 / 4 NEXT
Tags:
Nintendo Switch
