Top 5 Z-Moves in Pokemon Sun and Moon

One of the most fun aspects of Pokemon Sun and Moon was the introduction of Z moves.

These moves allowed Pokemon a one-time nuke for enormous damage. While most of them just gave boosts in power, some other Z-moves could buff stats or fill some other role that would often be more valuable than flat damage. This article discusses some of the most powerful Z-moves from Pokemon Sun and Moon.

Which were the most powerful Z-Moves from Pokemon Sun and Moon?

5) Z-Happy Hour

Jirachi is one of few options with access to Happy Hour (Image via The Pokemon Company)

This move deserves praise just for giving trainers an actual reason to run Happy Hour. Normally, all that Happy Hour does is double the amount of money the trainer gains after winning a battle. However, the Z-move variant gives a one-stage boost in all stats (Attack, Defense, Special Attack, Special Defense, and Speed). Jirachi can become a huge threat after these boosts.

4) Belly Drum

Azumarill was a strong threat with Z-Belly Drum (Image via The Pokemon Company)

This is usually one of the scarier moves to run. Belly Drum gives a +4 boost to Attack, but it cuts the user’s HP in half. Z-Belly Drum restores the user’s HP after they use Belly Drum. The end result is a fully healthy Pokemon with max Attack, which is quite a scary thing to deal with.

3) Light that Burns the Sky

Light that Burns the Sky is an exclusive move for Ultra Necrozma (Image via Game Freak)

Other than being one of the cooler sounding moves in the game, Light that Burns the Sky is an incredibly strong tool. It is an upgraded version of Photon Geyser, which means it can be physical or special depending on which stat of the user is higher.

If that wasn’t enough, it is also a requirement for Necrozma to evolve into Ultra Necrozma. This is one of the most terrifying threats around, with 167 base Attack and Special Attack.

2) Extreme Evoboost

Although most trainers catch Eevee to evolve it, it might be better in Generation VII to keep it unevolved just to use this move. With an Eevium Z, Last Resort becomes Extreme Evoboost, a move that offers a juicy +2 boost to every stat.

This move is twice as powerful in doubles, where the stat boost applies to all allies on Eevee’s side of the field. Want to use a Kyogre with a +2 in every stat? How about with Groudon? Extreme Evoboost can make just about any Pokemon unkillable.

1. Clangorous Soulblaze

Kommo-o can sweep teams after a Clangorous Soulblaze (Image via Game Freak)

Most of the moves on this list offer strong stat boosts. Clangorous Soulblaze, however, deals damage as well as boosts stats. Exclusive to Kommo-o, this move often picks up a KO itself, and then puts Kommo-o in a position to sweep the rest of the opponent’s team. The only real way to deal with Clangorous Soulblaze is through switching to a Fairy-type.

Edited by Mayank Shete