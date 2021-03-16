The pseudo legendary Pokemon from Alola, Kommo-o, has returned in Pokemon Sword and Shield with many new tools in its arsenal.

Of course, with the absence of Z moves, Kommo-o can no longer run Clangorous Soulblaze, which would do damage as well as boost all of its stats. Generation VIII, though, still gives Kommo-o an omniboost in the form of Clangorous Soul. At the cost of some HP, this move will raise all of Kommo-o’s stats by one stage. Aside from this strategy, Kommo-o has the capability to run many other sets including Dragon Dance, Belly Drum, and even the Iron Defense/Body Press combination. The different ways a player can run Kommo-o are astounding in the game, but this is its preferred set:

The best moveset for Kommo-o in Pokemon Sword and Shield

When given an omniboost move, it’s difficult to find a reason not to use it. From there, the challenge is picking which moves to capitalize on Kommo-o’s set up. These moves inflict reliable damage on most Pokemon in the game.

Calngerous Soul

Clanging Scales

Drain Punch

Flamethrower

The drop in HP may be irritating, but it’s well worth it to get Kommo-o’s stats raised. Using Clangorous Soul will drop Kommo-o’s health by a third, but also put the Pokemon in a position to win just about any game. Kommo-o is a unique Pokemon in the sense that none of its stats are weak. Its lowest stat is its HP (75) and its Attack, Special Attack, Defense and Special Defense are all north of 100. This means that, after a Clangorous Soul, Kommo-o becomes both a defensive and offensive threat. A Kommo-o with this set up is capable of winning battles by itself.

While Draco Meteor may be the strongest Dragon-type move in the game, Clanging Scales isn’t a bad alternative. At base 110 power, Clanging Scales can still do damage without dropping Special Attack like Draco Meteor does. Clanging Scales does lower the Pokemon’s defense after use, but that’s irrelevant to a Kommo-o which already had an omniboost. With iitsSpecial Attack raised, this move will break holes in opposing teams.

Drain Punch not only deals a fair amount of damage, but is also a way to account for the HP loss by using Clangorous Soul. After losing a third of its health, Kommo-o can Drain Punch an opponent and regain a decent amount of health. This can be a very powerful strategy against opponents with many Steel-type or Normal-type Pokemon on their team. It also deals with Ice-type Pokemon that could deal super effective damage back to Kommo-o..

There is a laundry list of moves that can go into this slot, but Flamethrower is very consistent. It deals with lots of Pokemon Kommo-o doesn’t like to face, including Mawile, Corviknight and Alolan Ninetails. Other options for this move could be Earthquake, Body Press, Flash Cannon or Poison Jab. It is hard to find a reason, however, why a Pokemon couldn’t make use of Flamethrower.