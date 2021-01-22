Ice-type Pokemon sport a sense of class and elegance with an impressive history in the Pokemon world, despite a small roster.

The ice-type gave the Pokemon world the most unique dual types in its realm, with a record of eighteen different ice combinations. This type also boasts a great in-game representation with multiple Gym Leaders across different regions, and two Elite Four representations. It’s clear that this type was meant to be divine and well-regarded.

Despite that elite status, it’s clear that the Ice-Type domain for Pokemon have some in their ranks that lack in multiple attributes, which would disgrace the otherwise great history of Ice Types.

(Note: This list is subjective and reflects only the opinion of the author of this article.)

5 most underwhelming Ice Pokemon of all time

#5 Walrein

Walrein had all the makings of a great Pokemon. Walrein’s design boasts that of an arctic walrus, complete with tusks and all, and it possesses fair game stats. In the world of the Trading Card Game, when Walrein first appeared 2004, it started seeing some success at some events.

Unfortunately, this Pokemon was pushed aside in favor of cooler Pokemon, and not even its tusks could save it. As Generation IV came into the mix, Walrein faded into obscurity.

#4. Crabominable

Appearing in Alola, this crab creature has stayed isolated on this island, and for good reason. Crabominable holds an impressive attack stat in the Video Game world, and a unique typing of Ice and Fighting. Plus, it’s a crab!

Crabominable is abominable over all. Looking past its impressive physical strength, it does not bring any other major attribute that is appealing to a video game player. In the card game world, Crabominable has not managed to take off once, with all cards this Pokemon has been printed barely seeing exposure outside one Regionals level event.

#3. Aurorus

Hailing from the Kalos Region, Aurorus attempted to make a splash when appearing on the scene. Many players enjoy Fossil Pokemon, and in the Trading Card Game world, Fossil Pokemon tend to have neat abilities with no real avenues for success.

Then comes Aurorus, another Fossil Pokemon that, on the surface, resembles an awfully adorable dinosaur from year’s past. Outside of that, the only other major attribute is Aurorus’ unique Rock and Ice Type, as this friendly ice dinosaur has no major accomplishments to list.

#2. Cryogonal

From the land of Unova, Cryogonal comes down from the sky at number two. So far, Cryogonal’s crowning achievement has come from obtaining Regice (a far superior Ice Pokemon) in the latest Pokemon installments, Sword and Shield. It was part of Brycen’s Team Lineup, and has seen play in the Trading Card ame since its inception sporadically.

This ice-snow flake replica, unfortunately, is easily outclassed by other, far more appealing Ice Pokemon as these features are easily glossed over. Cryogonal will have to keep that frown for the foreseeable future.

#1. Avalugg

Looking at this iceberg, its clear to see why it would sink. One positive is its incredibly high defense, making Avalugg a Physical Attack wall. Secondly, Avalugg was sported by Gym Leader Wulfric in Pokemon X and Y; unfortunately, those are this walking iceberg’s only positive attributes.

The very design of Avalugg is easily forgettable. Outside of a small Gym Leader appearance, Avalugg is barely seen around either the Video Game or Trading Card Game world, and has quickly faded away from the public’s mind.