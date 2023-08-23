Best Ways to get Pokemon Candy in Pokemon GO

Pokemon Candy is a consumable item you can give to a Pokemon to power up, evolve (if it can), add new charge moves, and more in Pokemon GO. These in-game items have their respective use, unlike Pokecoins, which aids a player in acquiring resources from the Pokestore.

Since each monster has its own evolutionary family-related Candy, getting the right one has always been demanding. However, a few straightforward and complex methods exist to acquire the related candies.

Trainers must pile up other in-game items to gain Pokemon Candy, like saving their Pokeballs to collect monsters. These can directly or indirectly affect your gameplay, as they are essential in many ways.

For instance, you can not participate in the PvP battles or win a raid if you do not have candies to power up or evolve your Pokemon. Here are the best ways to earn Pokemon Candy in Pokemon GO.

Rare Candy and seven other ways to earn Pokemon Candy in Pokemon GO

1) Catching Pokemon

Catch Pokemon to earn Pokemon Candy (Image via Niantic)

The easiest way to obtain Pokemon Candy in the game is by capturing Pokemon. Monsters that spawn in the wild give you candies, including Stardust, as a reward upon capturing them.

Since each evolutionary family has their own unique consumable, you must collect the respective Candy to conduct an activity. You can get more depending on the stage of a Pokemon. Like catching the second-stage monster, Pidgeotto gives you five Pidgey candies.

Since Niantic sometimes uses events to allow players to collect Pokemon Candy, they must grab the opportunity to get them. The most recent August Spotlight Hour highlighted Venonat, and capturing them in abundance was the key to earning Venonat Candy.

Using in-game items such as Lure Module and Incense can further increase the spawn rate of a monster. The more they appear in the wild, the higher your chances of collecting Pokemon Candy.

Here is the table to show how many candies you can get by catching a Pokemon:

Catching Pokemon Candy Candy XL Unevolved 3 0-3 Second-stage 5 1-4 Third-stage 10 2-5 Mythical, Legendary, Ultra Beast 3 3-6 Using a Pinap Berry X2 0 Using a Silver Pinap Berry X2.3334 0 Active Mega Evolution Bonus (Base, High, and Max) +1, +1, +2 0

2) Hatching Pokemon Eggs

Hatch Pokemon to earn Pokemon Candy (Image via Niantic)

Some monsters do not appear in wild encounters, like Baby Pokemon in Pokemon GO, and you can only hatch these cute creatures from Pokemon Eggs. There are several ways to collect eggs in the game, from spinning the Pokestops to completing a Field Research Task. The more you engage in the game activities, the more eggs you come across.

Additionally, a critical piece of information is that not every Pokemon Egg you hatch can give you the family-related Candy. The Pokemon GO Hidden Gems season has several Km Eggs that feature multiple Pokemon. It would help if you got lucky in finding the desired Candy on the first attempt.

There are also a few challenging tasks you must complete to be eligible to earn candies. For instance, to get Munchlax Candy, you must first turn on the Adventure Sync feature to get the reward in the event mentioned earlier.

3) Transferring a Pokemon

Transfer Pokemon to get Pokemon Candy (Image via Niantic)

Pokemon can be transferred to Professor Willow to make spaces in the item bag or to acquire Pokemon Candy in Pokemon GO. The more pocket monsters you transfer, the more candies you make. But there is a restriction to how much consumables you can earn.

Since one family-related Candy can not help another family, Candy hunting gets more demanding and more challenging. Because of these facts, you mustn't waste your resources on monsters with lower Combat Power (CP).

Preserving them for the right monster with great IVs can help you get the best monster for PvP or PvE Battles in Pokemon GO. By transferring a Pokemon to the Professor or to Let's Go, Pikachu! or Let's Go, Eevee! or HOME, you can earn Pokemon Candy. Here is a table to show you how much you can make by transferring critters:

Transferring Pokemon Candy Candy Xl Transfer to Professor Willow 1 0-1 Transfer to Let's Go Pikachu! 1 0-1 Transfer to Let's GO Eevee! or Home 1 0-1

4) Evolving a Pokemon

Transfer Pokemon to make Pokemon Candy (Image via Niantic)

Although Pokemon Candy and Stardust are vital in evolving a Pokemon, you can get a Candy as a reward in return for evolving them. But this method is time-consuming, and after you evolve a monster to the final stage, you can not obtain it anymore.

For example, those with a Rhyhorn can get one Candy when evolving into Rhydon and another for Rhyperior.

Since this method of acquiring Pokemon Candy is a long process, you have to rely on other straightforward ways. And trainers above Level 31 may not get a Candy XL even after the evolution.

5) Rare Candy

Use Rare Candy to get Pokemon Candy (Image via Niantic/Serebii)

You can obtain a Pokemon Candy using a Rare Candy, which is another in-game item you can get by defeating the boss in Raid Battle, completing Research Task, and more. You can't get this resource by hatching or catching a monster; you must meet some in-game challenges for that.

One unique fact about the Rare Candy is you can use it on any evolutionary family to get the desired Candy. It is vital to use them carefully because you might need to realize their importance to power up or evolve a monster.

6) Walking Buddy Pokemon

Walk Buddy Pokemon (Image via Niantic)

The Buddy Pokemon mechanic allows you to earn Pokemon Candy in Pokemon GO. This uniquely designed system strengthens your relationship with your pocket monster and improves your Buddy's mood.

You must walk a certain distance to get candies once you pick a critter as your Buddy. Building a strong friendship with your Buddy Pokemon will help you in many ways, like assisting in catching a monster; however, you must increase your Buddy level to Great Buddy to get this service.

Here is the table to show KM you have to walk with your Buddy Pokemon to earn Pokemon Candy:

Walking Buddy Pokemon Candy Candy XL Walk a Buddy Pokemon (1, 3, 5, 20 KM) 1 0-1

7) Trading Pokemon

Trade Pokemon to earn Pokemon Candy in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

There is a reason to add many friends to your Pokemon GO account. Since the distance between you and them plays a vital role in getting candies, you must add more distant friends.

You can trade any pocket monster, even a Shiny Pokemon, with them to receive candies as a reward. The resource you get by trading a fighter will be the same family-related Candy.

The key to increasing Pokemon Candy is trading a monster first and then transferring it to Professor Willow in Pokemon GO. Trading with local friends gives less candies, while distant trade provides more. Here is the table to show how much you can get by trading a Pokemon:

Trading Pokemon Candy Candy Xl Obtained <10 km apart 1 0-1 Obtained ≥10 km and <100 km apart 2 0-1 Obtained ≥100 km apart, Transferring a Pokemon 3, +1 1

8) Gym Interaction

Interact in Gym to get Pokemon Candy (Image via Niantic)

Gym interaction is another way to earn Pokemon Candy in Pokemon GO. Those who enter a monster in a Gym expect to get Pokecoins in return for defending it. Since they have to guard the gym for a day to be eligible to get these resources, they might end up feeding a Berry.

These consumable items can increase the chipped-away CP and reward you with Pokemon Candy. However, this is a rare case; you might earn Pokecoins by feeding the Gym defenders for a day.