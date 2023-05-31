Pokemon GO Egg hatches Season 11 Hidden Gems: 2km, 5km, 10km, and Adventure Sync rewards

Season 11 Hidden Gems is slated to start this Thursday in Pokemon GO, with trainers around the world gearing up to dive into all that it offers. The upcoming time frame will see the debuts of a number of popular pocket monsters, with Sandygast, Palossand, and Carbink already confirmed. Niantic has also revealed all the pocket monsters that will be available as the egg hatches for Hidden Gems.

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp



#HiddenGems With all-new features and adventures, go beneath the surface and uncover treasures with Pokémon GO’s latest Season. With all-new features and adventures, go beneath the surface and uncover treasures with Pokémon GO’s latest Season.#HiddenGems https://t.co/g3hPmQh9no

As per the official announcement, Season 11 Hidden Gems will begin on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at 10 am local time and will run for three months until Friday, September 1, 2023, at 10 am local time. It will revolve around searching for treasures, as can be seen in the trailers and pictures officially shared.

All that you need to know about 2km, 5km, and 10km egg hatches in Pokemon GO Hidden Gems

The potential egg hatches from the 2km eggs are as follows:

Staryu (shiny variant will be available)

Cleffa (shiny variant will be available)

Igglybuff (shiny variant will be available)

Magby (shiny variant will be available)

Azurill (shiny variant will be available) and more

The potential egg hatches from the 5km eggs are as follows:

Omanyte (shiny variant will be available)

Kabuto (shiny variant will be available)

Shuckle (shiny variant will be available)

Sableye (shiny variant will be available)

Roggenrola (shiny variant will be available)

Mareanie and more

The potential egg hatches from the 7km eggs are as follows:

Hisuian Growlithe

Hisuian Voltorb

Hisuian Qwilfish

Hisuian Sneasel and more

The potential egg hatches from the 10km eggs are as follows:

Mawile (shiny variant will be available)

Bagon (shiny variant will be available)

Emolga

Deino (shiny variant will be available) and more

The potential egg hatches from the 5km eggs obtained through Adventure Sync for walking 25km rewards are as follows:

Cranidos (shiny variant will be available)

Shieldon (shiny variant will be available)

Mantyke (shiny variant will be available)

Stunfisk (shiny variant will be available) and more

The potential egg hatches from the 10km eggs obtained through Adventure Sync for walking 50km rewards are as follows:

Riolu (shiny variant will be available)

Galarian Yamask (shiny variant will be available)

Goomy

Rockruff (shiny variant will be available) and more

Adventure Sync rewards Pokemon GO players with respect to the number of kilometers they have walked in the past week. It is distributed weekly on Mondays at 9 am local time. Eggs are obtained from spinning the disks of PokeStops and Gyms. They can then be hatched by putting them in incubators and walking for the required amount.

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp



A Research Day featuring several Pokémon worth more than their weight in gold is coming June 3. Who do you hope to encounter?



#HiddenGems Go for the gold in Pokémon GO!A Research Day featuring several Pokémon worth more than their weight in gold is coming June 3. Who do you hope to encounter? Go for the gold in Pokémon GO!A Research Day featuring several Pokémon worth more than their weight in gold is coming June 3. Who do you hope to encounter?#HiddenGems https://t.co/kKUzohEIzJ

Pokemon GO players will experience the Searching for Gold Research Day on Saturday, June, from 2 pm local time to 5 pm local time. During the occasion, trainers will come across PokeStops that have turned gold without a Golden Lure Module.

Later next week, Pokemon GO trainers will participate in Water Festival: Beach Week, starting on Tuesday, June 6, at 10 am local time. The event will mark the debuts of Sandygast, Palossand, and Shiny Clauncher.

Players can also check out the entirety of the June 2023 content roadmap here.

