Niantic announces Water Festival: Beach Week in Pokemon GO, featuring debuts of Sandygast, Palossand, and Shiny Clauncher

As details regarding the upcoming Season 11 Hidden Gems in Pokemon GO are slowly divulged, Niantic has announced the forthcoming month's second event, Water Festival: Beach Week. The exciting occasion will mark the debuts of Sandygast and its evolved form, Palossand. Trainers will also be able to encounter Shiny Clauncher for the first time in the game's history.

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp



#HiddenGems With all-new features and adventures, go beneath the surface and uncover treasures with Pokémon GO’s latest Season. With all-new features and adventures, go beneath the surface and uncover treasures with Pokémon GO’s latest Season.#HiddenGems https://t.co/g3hPmQh9no

The 'water' and the 'beach' themes were teased in the initial short trailer revealed earlier by Niantic. The same was reported by leaks back in April 2023, which had suggested Sandygast's release, a "beach festival" with "lots of crab Pokemon," and more.

When will Water Festival: Beach Week begin in Pokemon GO?

When are Sandygast and Palossand debuting?

Water Festival: Beach Week is scheduled to begin in Pokemon GO on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at 10 am local time and will continue until Monday, June 12, 2023, at 8 pm local time.

As mentioned earlier, Sandygast, the Sand Heap Pokemon from Gen VII, will make its debut in-game. Trainers will also be able to evolve the new pocket monster into Palossand with the help of 50 Sandygast Candy in the popular AR title.

Global Challenge, Field Research, Timed Research, Spotlight Hour, and more

During the course of the event, a Global Challenge will take place for trainers to dive into. They will have to work together to accumulate 300 million Nice Throws, which will unlock various kinds of bonuses that they could enjoy.

According to the official announcement, the highlights for the same are as follows:

Global Challenge goal:

300 million Nice Throws

Global Challenge bonus:

Increased Candy for Nice, Great, and Excellent Throws

Increased chance for Trainers level 31 and up to receive Candy XL for successfully catching Pokémon with Nice, Great, and Excellent Throws

Pokemon GO players will also be able to purchase a ticketed Timed Research for US$5, which will be available from Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at 10 am local time to Sunday, June 11, 2023, at 8 pm local time. Rewards will include a surfer pose and event-themed pocket monsters.

That week's Spotlight Hour will include 3x Catch XP and feature the following Pokemon:

Krabby (shiny encounter will be available)

Kabuto (shiny encounter will be available)

Corphish (shiny encounter will be available)

Clauncher (shiny encounter will be available)

Crabrawler

The Field Research task encounters for the event in Pokemon GO will be as follows:

Lapras with a scarf (shiny encounter will be available)

Frillish [pink] (shiny encounter will be available)

Binacle (shiny encounter will be available)

Clauncher (shiny encounter will be available)

Sandygast

Mega Blastoise Energy

Mega Swampert Energy

What are the wild encounters Water Festival: Beach Week in Pokemon GO

The wild encounters are as follows:

Tentacool (shiny encounter will be available)

Shellder (shiny encounter will be available)

Krabby (shiny encounter will be available)

Alolan Exeggutor (shiny encounter will be available)

Horsea (shiny encounter will be available)

Staryu (shiny encounter will be available)

Marill (shiny encounter will be available)

Wingull (shiny encounter will be available)

Wailer (shiny encounter will be available)

Spheal (shiny encounter will be available)

Finneon (shiny encounter will be available)

Dwebble (shiny encounter will be available)

Frillish [pink] (shiny encounter will be available)

Clauncher (shiny encounter will be available)

Mantine (shiny encounter will be available) [rare encounter]

Popplio [rare encounter]

Poll : 0 votes