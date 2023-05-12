Pokemon GO A Valorous Hero Timed Research and Field Research (May 2023): All tasks and rewards

A Valorous Hero has finally begun in Pokemon GO, and with it comes a plethora of content for trainers worldwide to enjoy. Apart from the long-awaited debuts of Mega Pinsir and Shiny Tapu Fini, players can also battle various exciting Pocket Monsters across different tiers during the occasion. They can also choose to complete Timed Research and Field Research tasks to pick up exciting rewards.

A Valorous Hero has already begun on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at 10 am local time and will continue for almost a week until Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at 8 pm local time. Participants for the event will get their hands on a Special Research questline from Team Valor Leader Candela, and upon completing it, they will encounter a unique Ponyta with a themed accessory.

Read on to find out more about the Field Research and Timed Research tasks.

A Valorous Hero brings plenty of Field Research and Timed Research tasks in Pokemon GO

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp



pokemongolive.com/post/a-valorou…



#RisingHeroes Get ready to power up your Pokémon and battle in a new event— A Valorous Hero has begun! Get ready to power up your Pokémon and battle in a new event— A Valorous Hero has begun!pokemongolive.com/post/a-valorou…#RisingHeroes https://t.co/G61NIp4Mg0

The Field Research tasks will be available to Pokemon GO trainers when they interact with the Photo Disks of PokeStops. A Valorous Hero has a few event-exclusive Field Research tasks. They are as follows:

Battle 3 Team GO Rocket Grunts - 5x Revive

Battle in a Gym - 3x Hyper Potion

Power up a Pokemon - 300x Stardust

Power up Pokemon 5 times - 1000x Stardust

Power up Pokemon 10 times - Ponyta encounter [shiny variant possible]

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp



Are you ready to rise to the challenge and be A Valorous Hero?



pokemongolive.com/post/a-valorou…



#RisingHeroes It’s time to be a hero once again—Candela needs your help with some research!Are you ready to rise to the challenge and be A Valorous Hero? It’s time to be a hero once again—Candela needs your help with some research!Are you ready to rise to the challenge and be A Valorous Hero?pokemongolive.com/post/a-valorou…#RisingHeroes https://t.co/VqOEFh3wI7

A Valorous Hero also brings an event-exclusive Timed Research event for players to dive into. The available tasks and rewards for the same are as follows:

A Valorous Hero: Timed Research - Stem 1 of 2

Power up Pokemon 10 times - 1000x Stardust

Catch 5 Pokemon - 10x Poke Ball

Make 5 Great THrows - 10x Razz Berry

Battle 3 Team GO Rocket Grunts - 5x Hyper Potion

Rewards: 1000x Stardust, 1000 XP, 1x Fast TM

A Valorous Hero: Timed Research - Stem 2 of 2

Power up Pokemon 10 times - 1000x Stardust

Catch 5 Pokemon - 10x Poke Ball

Make 5 Great Throws - 10x Razz Berry

Battle in a gym 3 times - 5x Hyper Potion

Rewards: 1000x Stardust, 1000 XP, 1x Charged TM

As mentioned above, there's also a Special Research questline that Pokemon GO trainers can engage in to encounter a specially adorned Ponyta. Apart from this, there's a host of raid Pokemon, including Mega Pinsir and Shiny Tapu Fini, to catch from battling at gyms.

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp Trainers,



We apologize for the inconvenience during the initial appearance of Regidrago in March.



We’re holding a special global event on Saturday, May 13, where Regidrago will appear in Elite Raids at 11 a.m., 2 p.m., and 5 p.m. local time.



Thank you! Trainers,We apologize for the inconvenience during the initial appearance of Regidrago in March.We’re holding a special global event on Saturday, May 13, where Regidrago will appear in Elite Raids at 11 a.m., 2 p.m., and 5 p.m. local time. Thank you! https://t.co/98lRoquEP2

Pokemon GO trainers are also gearing up for the rerun of the Regidrago Elite Raid event, which is scheduled to be held on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at 11 am, 2 pm, and 5 pm local time. The first phase of the event, which was held on Saturday, March 11, 2023, suffered from several technical issues that prevented trainers from enjoying the same.

Poll : 0 votes