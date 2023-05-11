Pokemon GO A Valorous Hero May 2023: All Special Research tasks and rewards

As A Valorous Hero event came online in Pokemon GO, trainers around the world are excited to enjoy all its offerings. The occasion marks the arrival of Mega Pinsir and Shiny Tapu Fini in-game for players to get a hold of. There are plenty of raid bosses across various tiers, Special Research questline, Field Research tasks, and more.

A Valorous Hero began on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at 10 am local time and will continue until Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at 8 pm local time. Similar to Team Mystic's A Mystic Hero and Tem Instinct's An Instinctive Hero, A Valorous Hero revolves around the remaining faction in Pokemon GO. Team Valor leader Candela will hand players with a Special Research.

Pokemon GO trainers can participate in a Special Research questline in A Valorous Hero May 2023

As mentioned above, the event contains a Special Research questline for Pokemon GO trainers to complete. Upon completing it, they can encounter a Ponyta with Candela-themed accessory.

The available tasks and rewards for Pokemon GO trainers are as follows:

A Valorous Hero - Step 1 of 4

Catch 15 Pokemon - 10x Poke Ball

Use 15 Berries to help catch Pokemon - 10x Razz Berry

Power up Pokemon 5 times - 1000x Stardust

Rewards: 1500 XP, Charmander encounter

A Valorous Hero - Step 2 of 4

Use 5 supereffective Charged Attacks - 10x Pinap Berry

Power up Pokemon 10 times - 2000x Stardust

Battle 3 Team GO Rocket members - 3x Revive

Rewards: 2000 XP, Stufful encounter

A Valorous Hero - Step 3 of 4

Catch 15 Pokemon - 15x Great Ball

Power up Pokemon 15 times - 2500x Stardust

Battle in a Gym 3 times - 5x Revive

Rewards: 2500 XP, Ponyta with Candela-themed accessory encounter

A Valorous Hero - Step 4 of 4

Claim Reward! - 80x Charizard Mega Energy

Claim Reward! - 5x Hyper Potion

Claim Reward! - 7x Revive

Rewards: 2500 XP, 2500x Stardust

Niantic also announced that they were adding two more bonuses to the previously announced list. All event bonuses for the occasion in Pokemon GO are as follows:

2× Candy for catching Pokémon.

Trainers level 31 and above will have twice the chance to obtain Candy XL from catching Pokémon.

Up to two free Raid Passes per day by spinning Gym Photo Discs

2× Mysterious Components from Team GO Rocket Grunts

With A Valorous Hero in Pokemon GO, Mega Pinsir has arrived in Mega Raids, and Tapu Fini has arrived in Five-Star Raids. While the former makes its long-awaited debut in-game, the latter will feature the first appearance of the shiny variant of the Legendary Pokemon.

