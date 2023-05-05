A Valorous Hero announced for May 2023 in Pokemon GO, featuring Mega Pinsir and Shiny Tapu Fini debuts

The developers at Niantic finally revealed the details for A Valorous Hero in Pokemon GO. Much like the erstwhile A Mystic Hero and the ongoing An Instinctive Hero, the upcoming event will also revolve around one of the factions in the popular AR title. The official announcement mentioned that Mega Pinsir and Shiny Tapu Fini would make their debuts in-game with the event.

A Valorous Hero is scheduled to start next week on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at 10 am local time and will continue until Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at 8 pm local time. Apart from the two aforementioned Pocket Monsters who will appear in 5-star and Mega Raids, players will also be treated to event bonuses, an exclusive Special Research story, Field Research tasks, and more.

A Valorous Hero will see the first appearance of Mega Pinsir and Shiny Tapu Fini, along with a costumed Ponyta

Recent Pokemon GO leaks had already intimated the community about the arrival of Mega Pinsir before the initial announcement from Niantic, with the latest datamine revealing Mega Pinsir's in-game stats. The Pokemon GO raid bosses for the event are as follows:

1-star Raids: Hisuian Growlithe, Galarian Ponyta (shiny encounter available), Hoothoot (shiny encounter available)

Hisuian Growlithe, Galarian Ponyta (shiny encounter available), Hoothoot (shiny encounter available) 3-star Raids: Galarian Stunfisk (shiny encounter available), Druddigon (shiny encounter available), Hisuian Braviary (shiny encounter available), Hisuian Avalugg (shiny encounter available)

Galarian Stunfisk (shiny encounter available), Druddigon (shiny encounter available), Hisuian Braviary (shiny encounter available), Hisuian Avalugg (shiny encounter available) 5-star Raids: Tapu Fini (shiny encounter available)

Tapu Fini (shiny encounter available) Mega Raids: Mega Pinsir (shiny encounter available)

It's time to be a hero once again—Candela needs your help with some research!

As with A Mystic Hero and An Instinctive Hero, players will receive an exclusive Special Research questline with A Valorous Hero by Team Valor Leader Candela. Upon successfully completing the quest, they will get to encounter a Candela-themed accessory wearing Pontya. The official announcement stated that this was the only way to get this version of Pontya.

The event will also include Timed Research for Pokemon GO players to complete, rewarding Fast TMs and Charged TMs. There will also be event-themed Field Research tasks that will earn trainers Stardust, Revives, Hyper Potions, and a Ponyta encounter (shiny encounter available).

The event bonuses for A Valorous Hero include 2x Catch Candy and 2x chance to get Candy XL from catching Pokemon for those at level 31 or above.

Other notable Pokemon GO news

The ongoing An Instinctive Hero will conclude on Monday, May 8, 2023, at 8 pm local time. It marked the debut of Larvesta, Volcarona, and Shiny Mantyke in Pokemon GO. Larvesta, the Torch Pokemon, may be caught through 2 km, 5 km, and 10 km eggs, while Shiny Mantyke may be encountered from a 7 km egg hatch.

Players will need to evolve Larvesta with 400 candy to get their hands on Volcarona. The May 2023 Pokemon GO content roadmap is also available for those who wish to prepare for the upcoming events for this month, including the Fennekin Community Day.

