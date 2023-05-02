Latest Pokemon GO datamine reveals in-game Mega Pinsir stats

Mega Pinsir is all set to make its Pokemon GO debut really soon. The creature will go live in the AR-based mobile game on May 11, 2023, and will be appearing in Mega Raids till May 24, 2023. It will be the 33rd Mega Evolution to be added to the game, following the addition of Mega Gardevoir and Mega Medicham in recent events.

With all Pokemon making their debut in Niantic's mobile game, it is a matter of speculation as to what their stats will be and if they will be good in either PvP or PvE battles. The same applies for Mega Pinsir, and many trainers have been wondering what its stats will look like. Thankfully, some dataminers have shared some insight regarding the same on Twitter.

Mega Pinsir appears to be an offensive tank according to latest Pokemon GO datamine

PokeMiners @poke_miners Mega Pinsir has been added to the Game Master



Mega Pinsir

base_stamina: 163

base_attack: 305

base_defense: 231

temporary_evolution_energy_cost: 200

temporary_evolution_energy_cost_subsequent: 40



25 energy per candy when walking



According to the latest information released by Pokemon GO dataminers on Twitter (a page called @poke_miners), Mega Pinsir will boast dome heavy muscles in the game, having high attack as well as defensive stats.

Mega Pinsir will allegedly feature the following stats:

Attack: 305

305 Defense: 231

231 Stamina: 163

305 Attack is quite impressive when it comes to the mobile game. Mega Pinsir's 231 Defense balances out its relatively low 163 Stamina stat, and allows the creature to tank some hits while dishing out massive blasts of offensive output. With 305 Attack, the creature outshines other powerful Pokemon like Mega Ampharos, Mega Aerodactyl, and more.

Mega Pinsir is a Bug/Flying-type in Pokemon GO. Although its movepool is currently unknown, it will surely get access to a STAB Bug-type Charged Move. That will come especially handy in dealing with a number of strong Psychic, Dark, and Grass-type Pokemon that one encounters in the game.

With these stats, Mega Pinsir will be a force to be reckoned with whether you are fighting against the game's environment or against actual players on the other side.

Recent datamine also reveals Mega Pinsir's Evolution Energy cost

Based on the datamine leaks, the amount of Mega Energy required to Mega Evolve Pinsir is speculated to be 200 on the first turn and 40 for all subsequent evolutions.

As your Mega Evolution level increases from Base Level to High Level (after seven evolutions) and then to Max Level (after 30 evolutions), the Mega Energy cost to evolve Pinsir into its Mega form will be lowered.

Like all Mega Evolutions in Pokemon GO, Mega Pinsir will not be the easiest thing to beat in battle. You must be prepared with creatures of the right type advantage as well as a team of 3-5 trainers, so you can take down the creature in the raid and have a chance to capture it and make it your own.

