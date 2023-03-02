Latest Pokemon GO leak reveals featured Community Day Pokemon for April and May

The latest Pokemon GO datamining leaks on Twitter have revealed the upcoming Community Day spotlights for April and May, including the Community Day Classic. It looks like Togetic, Swinub, and Fennekin will be in the spotlight for the Community Days over the course of the next few months.

Pokemon GO hosts a monthly event called Community Day, which highlights pocket monsters that have unique attack moves. Players that catch the creature during the hours while the event is on also get Event special bonuses, which makes it an event that all fans of the game eagerly look forward to.

Serebii.net @SerebiiNet

Details being added @ Serebii Update: The Pokémon GO Community Day on March 18th 2023 will focus on Slowpoke & Galarian Slowpoke. Runs from 2pm to 5pm local timeDetails being added @ serebii.net/index2.shtml Serebii Update: The Pokémon GO Community Day on March 18th 2023 will focus on Slowpoke & Galarian Slowpoke. Runs from 2pm to 5pm local timeDetails being added @ serebii.net/index2.shtml https://t.co/51vxVuSw1f

Players are always looking forward to new pocket monsters that will be featured in Community Day events. Given that the event only occurs on a monthly basis in Pokemon GO, they often have to wait for substantial periods before they get news on which Pokemon is coming next.

It has been officially declared that Slowbro (both Kantonian and Galarian) will be spotlighted in March 18's Community Day. Read on to find out what to expect from the Pokemon GO special events in April and May.

Togetic, Swinub, and Fennekin rumored to come to Pokemon GO Community Days in April and May

As players have to save up on resources for the event, knowing which creature is going to be highlighted in the upcoming Community Day is beneficial as it helps players map out a plan. This is where leaks are extremely helpful, outside of creating the obvious hype around the event.

According to the leaked information, Togetic will be the highlight of the Community Day event in April. The Fairy/Flying-type Pokemon has a max CP of 1931 in Niantic's mobile game and was originally found in the Johto region. Using 100 Candy and a Sinnoh Stone, Togepi can be evolved into a Togekiss, a really powerful creature.

As you may know, there will be two Community Day events in May. One of them will feature the Community Day Classic Pokemon and the other will be the regular monthly offering. The former will feature Swinub in May 2023, while the latter will feature the Kalos region Fire-type starter, Fennekin.

Swinub is also a Pokemon that originates from the Johto region. It is not a very powerful pocket monster on its own. However, it can be evolved into a Piloswine and subsequently into a Mamoswine, which is a force to be reckoned with on the battlefield with the right moveset.

Fennekin is the Fire-type starter from the Kalos region that evolves into the powerful Delphox, which has a max CP of 3459 and has solid seven resistances. This makes it a good choice for competitive play in Pokemon GO.

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp



Get ready for Pokémon, events, and bonuses coming in March that will help your inner hero rise.

#RisingHeroes Anyone can be a hero. Whether it’s helping someone cross the street or saving Shadow Pokémon from Team GO Rocket, you have the power to make a difference!Get ready for Pokémon, events, and bonuses coming in March that will help your inner hero rise. Anyone can be a hero. Whether it’s helping someone cross the street or saving Shadow Pokémon from Team GO Rocket, you have the power to make a difference!Get ready for Pokémon, events, and bonuses coming in March that will help your inner hero rise.#RisingHeroes https://t.co/kwkYsD8iTT

Pokemon GO fans will be excited to see these pocket monsters come into the game in the coming months after all the exciting events in March are over. These will give them a chance to catch and evolve these relatively rare creatures.

