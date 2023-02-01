Pokemon GO: 10 pocket monsters of Kalos that are still missing

The core series of Generation VI of Pokemon was based in the Kalos region. The X&Y games based here were released in 2013. Niantic's Pokemon GO came out three years later, in 2016.

Since its release, Niantic's mobile game has been slowly adding pocket monsters from all the main series games. With the addition of Keckleon, Hoenn Pokedex in the game now stands completed, but none of the core Regional Pokedexes after that have all pocket monsters from there.

Kalos has the largest number of missing pocket monsters from generations before the mobile game, amounting to up to 10 creatures. Here is a list of the 10 pocket monsters from Kalos that haven't had their Pokemon GO debut yet.

Note: Evolutionary lines and related creatures will be clubbed together. This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

Zygarde, Volcanion, and other pocket monsters from Kalos awaiting their Pokemon GO debut in 2023

1) Skiddo and Gogoat

Skiddo and Gogoat (Image via Game Freak)

Skiddo and Gogoat are Grass-type pocket monsters. As their name suggests, their design is based on goats, more specifically, mountain goats. According to the game's lore, the leaves on their body let them use photosynthesis to sustain themselves.

Gogoat's existence was primarily ignored as it is not considered a mighty pocket monster. However, with it appearing on Paldea Champion's team, it became the center of many discussions.

When they are eventually added to the game, Skiddo and Gogoat will be excellent additions. Skiddo will most likely evolve when it is given 50 candies. Both creatures also have very nice-looking shinies, which, as everyone knows, can boost a creature's popularity in the game.

2) Honedge, Doublade, and Aegislash

Honedge, Doublade, and Aegislash (Image via Game Freak)

Honedge, Doublade, and Aegislash are Steel/Ghost-type pocket monsters. Their design is based on swords that have been possessed by a spirit.

Aegislash had become quite a phenomenon in the PvP metagame owing to its solid type matchups and impressive stats. Gholdengo is also popular in the current metagame for the same reasons.

Being a three-stage evolutionary, the creatures would make for excellent Community Day additions in Pokemon GO. It would likely take 25 candies to evolve Honedge into Doublade and 100 more candies to reach the final evolution.

3) Hawlucha

Hawlucha (Image via Game Freak)

Hawlucha is an incredibly strong Flying/Fighting-type pocket monster. The main series describes it as a proficient fighter and has appeared in all the core games since X&Y.

Hawlucha's signature move, the Flying Press, has an exciting gimmick categorized as a Fighting-type move but also deals Flying-type super-effective damage. It will be interesting to see how this mechanic is incorporated into Pokemon GO.

Whenever it comes, Hawlucha is sure to make a banger of an entry through some special event and will have a max CP of 2724. It also has a top-tier shiny design that will make it a raging success whenever it finally arrives in the AR-based mobile game.

4) Carbink and Diancie

Carbink, Diancie, and Mega Diancie (Image via Game Freak)

Carbink and Diancie are both Rock/Fairy-type Pokemon and are considered to be related to each other. Diancie is the more famous of the two owing to its Mythical status, excellent stats, and ability to Mega Evolve.

Crabink appears to be a bunny encrusted with crystals, while Diancie has a more fully formed body that is something between a human and a rodent. Its Mega-Evolution, however, looks magestic, with a dress made of light pink gems.

Fans of the franchise are more excited for the arrival of Diancie as it would also increase the chances of the addition of a new Mega Evolution in the game. Regular Diancie will have a max CP of 3091, while Mega Diancie will peak at 4913 CP.

5) Volcanion

Volcanion (Image via Game Freak)

Volcanion is a Fire/Water-type Pokemon and the only one of its type to have been introduced so far. It is the last entry in the Kalos regional Pokedex.

It had one signature move in Generation VI called Steam Eruption, and another, Scald, was added to the list in Generation IX. Like other Mythical pocket monsters, Volcanion also has a base stat of 600 in the main series. This converts into an impressive max CP of 4102 with 253 Attack and 216 Defense in Pokemon GO.

6) Zygarde

Zygarde (Image via Game Freak)

Zygarde is a Dragon/Ground-type Legendary pocket monster and is one of the Aura trio, along with Xerneas and Yveltal. It is known to be a guardian of the ecosystem in the world of Pokemon.

Zygarde has three forms, 10%, 50%, and 100%. This is based on the idea that it is made up of the Cores and Cells that make it up. This is also an interesting mechanism that might be tough to incorporate in the more simplified world of the mobile game.

Zygarde has many signature moves, which can be lucrative for the developers as they can release it multiple times in different events. A very appropriate way for Zygarde to come into Pokemon GO would be to schedule its debut during an Earth Day or Environment Day event.

It is unknown when these pocket monsters will arrive in Pokemon GO, but they will make quite a splash whenever they do. Each of them has something special about them that would make them brilliant additions to your collection.

