Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Best Armarouge PvP build

Armarouge is one of the most popular pocket monsters introduced in the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet games. It evolves from Charcadet when exposed to the Auspicious Armor, which is exclusively available in Scarlet.

Charcadet is available in all areas of the Paldea region but is not a very common spawn. It is also relatively small, so you must keep an eye out for it when it spawns near you.

Once you have a Charcadet in Pokemon Scarlet, you must go to the mining town of Zapapico, where there is a person who will give you an Auspicious Armor in exchange for 10 Bonzor Fragments, which you can use to evolve your Charcadet into Armarouge.

You can also get Armarouge directly when it comes to Pokemon Scarlet as the raid boss for the following Special Tera Raid event. The easiest way to get Armarouge in Violet is through trade.

Armarouge is quite a strong Pokemon in double battles because of its impressive stats and double STAB moves. Here is how you can build your Armarouge to dominate the PvP ranked ladder in Scarlet and Violet.

Building Armarouge as a Trick Room special attacker in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet double battles

Armarouge is a Fire/Psychic-type pocket monster. This gives it seven resistances and five weaknesses. While it has a good match-up against many types, it must prepare defensively for the five invalid types in Water, Rock, Ground, Ghost, and Dark.

It has respectable stats, except for its physical Attack, which players would do well to avoid using. Armarouge excels as a special attacker with 125 Special Attack and has decent bulk with 100 Defense and 85 HP. It is also relatively slow, but there are ways to play around.

This is the best build for Armarouge in the current meta:

Ability: Flash Fire

Flash Fire Nature: Modest

Modest EVs: 252 HP / 252 Special Attack / 4 Special Defense

252 HP / 252 Special Attack / 4 Special Defense Moves: Armor Cannon + Expanding Force + Protect/Wide Guard + Energy Ball/Aura Sphere

Armor Cannon + Expanding Force + Protect/Wide Guard + Energy Ball/Aura Sphere Tera-Type: Grass

Grass Item: Life Orb

Armarouge's PvP build explained

While most guides will ask you to invest EVs in Armarouge's speed, that will not be as effective as increasing its bulk with an investment in HP and/or defenses. Armarouge's speed stat is perfect because it can take advantage of both Trick Room and Tailwind.

You will also want to max out its Special Attack with 252 EVs, Modest nature, and by giving it Life Orb to hold. Maxing out HP is also helpful with losing HP owing to Life Orb.

Armarouge's moveset is primarily offensive, with Armor Cannon and Expanding force to deal STAB damage and Protect to save itself from damage. Energy Ball and Aura Sphere are good coverage moves, each of which takes care of two types Armarouge is weak to. Wide Guard instead of Protect is a good idea if you are going up against Gholdengo or Garchomp, who have access to Make it Rain and Earthquake, respectively.

Grass is Armarouge's best Tera type, as it resists three out of five of its weaknesses. It also adds STAB to the Energy Ball, which can get OHKOs onto unsuspecting Water or Ground-types.

It is essential to discuss which Pokemon you should send out alongside Armarouge. Indeedee-F takes the number one spot as its ability sets up Psychic Terrain whenever it enters the field, giving added power to Armarouge's Expanding Force and making it hit both creatures on the opponent's side.

Indeedee also sets up Trick Room, boosts Armarouge's offenses with Helping Hand, and takes hits for its allies using Follow Me. Another Pokemon who might work out alongside Armarouge is Murkrow, who can set up Tailwind to let Armarouge go Fast and hit enemy Ghosts with Nasty Plot.

Armarouge is a strong Pokemon to use in PvP battles in Scarlet and Violet and can come in the clutch in many situations if you set your early game up correctly. This guide gives you the best build for Armarouge after considering its counters.

