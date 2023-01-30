Game Freak announces new Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Tera Raid battle featuring Armarouge and Ceruledge

Game Freak has confirmed the next special Tera Raid battle event in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, according to the Twitter handle of Serebii.net. The event will feature Armarouge and Ceruledge for Scarlet and Violet players, respectively, and will run from Friday, February 3 to Sunday, February 5, 2023.

Serebi Update: The next Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Tera Raid Battle event has been announced. Focuses on Armarouge for Pokémon Scarlet players and Ceruledge for Pokémon Violet players. Runs from February 3rd through February 5th

The Charcadet evolutions come after a long line of special Tera Raid event. They started with Eevee, and have since included Fire-types like Charizard and Cinderace, pseudo-legendary dragons like Salamence, Hydreigon, and Dragapult, and Ghost-types like Drifblim and Mismagius. The last Tera Raid event focused on Greninja and also had Lucario and Bronzong.

What to expect from the Armarouge and Ceruledge special Tera Raid event in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Armarouge and Ceruledge raids shouldn't be as difficult as any of the 7-Star Raids, but they won't be too easy either. Both the pocket monsters in this event are extremely strong on their own and you will need some preparation on your part to defeat them.

You will have the best chance of defeating the Fire Warrior and the Fire Blade Pokemon if you go in with good counter Tera types and the right set of offensive, set up, and healing moves.

Although Charcadet is quite easy to catch, evolving and leveling it up might be a little tedious. If you have not been able to get an Armarouge or Ceruledge on your team yet, this is going to be the best opportunity to catch one.

Depending on which game you are playing, you can always trade the creature that is not available in your game natively from the other. This way, you will have both Armarouge and Ceruledge.

How you can prepare to beat Armarouge and Ceruldege

Armarouge is a Fire and Psychic-type while Ceruledge is a Fire and Ghost-type. This gives both of them the same number of weaknesses and resistances. However, one of Ceruledge's resistances, against Bug, is 1/4. In addition, its Ghost-typing also makes it immune to Normal and Fighting-type attacks.

The images featured on the announcement suggest that both Armarouge and Ceruledge will be Tera Fire. Therefore, going into the battle with Water or Ground-type Pokemon will be your best bet.

Their movepools have not been confirmed so far. However, knowing that they have access to Grass-type moves like Energy Ball and Solar Blade, keeping a Dragon-type Tera option for defense will be a good idea.

Armarouge and Ceruledge are among the most powerful non-Legendary, non-Paradox Pokemon to be introduced in Generation IX. Having either on your team will definitely be a strong asset and the special Tera Raid event in February will be a great opportunity to catch them.

