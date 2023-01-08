How to cook Shiny Grass Sandwich in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Running into a shiny version of a Pokemon is quite an arduous task. Despite its relative improbability and time-consuming nature, it is one of the most popular activities amongst players of the game.

Thankfully, developer Game Freak added a new feature to its Scarlet and Violet games that lets players find shiny Pokemon more efficiently than ever.

Sandwich-making is one of the new features that Generation IX brought with it. Making and consuming a sandwich has many positive effects, of which a boost in encountering shiny pocket monsters is one.

Different sandwich recipes attract different types of monsters. This article will explore the best recipe for making a Shiny Grass Sandwich, increasing your chances of finding and capturing a shiny Grass-type Pokemon.

Crafting a Shiny Grass Sandwich in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Having powerful pocket monsters that are also shiny has always been a flex, even though their shiny nature doesn’t add anything to their battle prowess.

Grass is one of the most common in all regions, including Paldea. So while most people can easily have a powerful Grass-type pocket monster on their team, having a shiny one is worth boasting about.

Finding a shiny Grass-type is probably a little higher than a shiny Dragon-type, considering the former is more abundantly found. However, beating the general odds of 1 in 4096 is pretty tough.

A Sparling Power Level 3 buff and a Shiny Charm can improve these odds, especially for common types such as Grass. Most ingredients for crafting these sandwiches are easily purchasable.

The tricky part is getting your hands on the rare Herba Mysticas, which can only be found in Tera Raids at 5 and 6-star levels. Even then, it is not assured whether you will find the Herba Mysticas on every raid, so you might have to grind quite a few raids to gather enough.

Ingredients needed to craft a Shiny Grass Sandwich

The following ingredients are needed to craft a Shiny Grass Sandwich:

1x Lettuce which is sold by Aquiesta Supermarket and Artisan Bakery

which is sold by Aquiesta Supermarket and Artisan Bakery 1x Salty Herba Mystica, which can be found as a reward for completing 5-Star and 6-Star Tera Raids

which can be found as a reward for completing 5-Star and 6-Star Tera Raids 1x Sour Herba Mystica, which can be found as a reward for completing 5-Star and 6-Star Tera Raids

Players will also need a pick to put together the sandwiches. The sandwich will provide players with both Encounter and Sparkling Level 3 boosts for Grass-type Pokemon for 30 minutes. These boosts mean your probability of encountering and catching a shiny Grass-type increases by a large margin.

Steps to craft a Shiny Grass Sandwich

The process of making all shiny sandwiches is the same. Once you have the required ingredients and pick needed to make the sandwich, you need to open the Sandwich menu after entering a picnic. Once inside, press C to set off Creative Mode.

Place Lettuce ingredients on the bread and season it with Salty and Sour Herba Mystica. Once set, carefully place the top layer of the bread and fix it with a sandwich pick. It is important to be extra careful with the last part so that the hard-earned Herba Mystica doesn't fall off and get wasted.

A recommendation for those who want to craft shiny sandwiches is to turn off auto-save in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet so that you can return to a previously saved state in case one of your ingredients falls off.

These steps should see you through the process of making a Shiny Grass Sandwich in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet and thereby boost your chances of catching the sought-after shiny Grass-type Pocket monsters.

Poll : 0 votes