How to cook a Shiny Rock Sandwich in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Shiny Pokemon are extremely hard to encounter no matter what version of the game you play. Despite this, hunting them is one of the most popular in-game activities. Players of all ages across the world spend hours trying to hunt down the sparkling creatures to add to their collection.

When Pokemon Scarlet and Violet announced a new feature to make it comparatively easier for players to find the shiny versions of pocket monsters in the games, the community let out a sigh of relief.

The novel feature that lets fans find shiny monsters more easily than ever before is Scarlet and Violet's sandwich-making mechanism. Among other boosts that making and eating these sandwiches provides, boosting the spawn rates of shiny critters is one.

Different types of creatures are attracted to different kinds of sandwich fillings. This guide will tell you exactly what to use to make a Shiny Rock Sandwich that will attract shiny Rock-type Pokemon.

Ingredients and steps to create a Shiny Rock Sandwich in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Rock-type Pokemon are considered a moderately strong type in general, but there aren't too many that have left a strong mark on the gameplay. Therefore, simply having one on your team might not feel as special as a Dragon-type or a Fairy-type. However, if the Rock-type were to be a shiny variant, that would change everything.

Rock-type Pokemon are also pretty common in most regions. Being abundant actually helps boost the 1 in 4096 chances of finding a shiny creature. These chances improve when players use a Shiny Charm. Combine them with Sparkling Power Level 3 sandwiches, and they start looking quite bright.

Most of the ingredients required to make these sandwiches are readily available for purchase from one of the shops in the region. The rare Herba Mysticas are the ones that are hard to come by as they are available only in 5 and 6-star level Tera Raids.

Even within these raids, there is no guarantee that you will find what you need. So, it might take several attempts before you get your hands on the exact ones.

Ingredients needed to craft a Shiny Rock Sandwich

You need the following ingredients to make a Shiny Rock Sandwich:

1x Bacon, which is sold by Deli Cioso.

1x Salty Herb Mystica, which is one of the rewards for completing 5-Star and 6-Star Tera Raids.

1x Sour Herba Mystica, which is one of the rewards for completing 5-Star and 6-Star Tera Raids.

You will also need a pick to put the sandwiches together. The food item will grant you Sparkling, Encounter, and Title Power Level 3 boosts for Rock-type Pokemon for half an hour.

Steps to craft a Shiny Rock Sandwich

The process of creating any type of sandwich in the game is the same. To do so, follow the steps given below:

Collect all the necessary ingredients and the pick. After this, enter a picnic and select the Sandwich menu. There, you will have to press C to activate the Creative Mode. In the Creative Mode, you have to place the Bacon on the bottom layer of the bread and follow it up with the Salty and Sour Herba Mystica seasoning. When this is done, place the top layer of the bread and place the pick to keep things together.

You must be very careful throughout the process, especially when you place the top layer of the bread. This is because there is a chance that the fillings will spill out, and thus lead to wastage of your hard-earned ingredients.

To make this process fail-proof, it is advisable to turn off the auto-save feature so that you can return to manual saves if things go wrong.

Following these steps will increase your chances of running into and catching a shiny Rock-type Pokemon by a great degree in comparison to the default probability of the same.

