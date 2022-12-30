How to unlock 7-Star Tera Raid Battles in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet 

Several Pokemon can be found rampant across the open world of Scarlet and Violet. While there are numerous new Pocket Monsters from Generation IX, plenty of other popular fighters still need to be included. Subsequently, Game Freak announced the addition of other powerful monsters to their new titles through special Tera Raid battles.

The first special 7-Star Tera Raid battle featured the dual Fire and Flying-type Pokemon Charizard in the meta of Scarlet and Violet. The much-loved fighters Charmeleon and Charmander also debuted in both games during the event.

These Tera Raid Battles, especially the 7-Star ones, are an amazing occasion for players to be social and create a team to band together against their powerful foes. You will need a proper strategy with powerful Pocket Monsters on your side to defeat these 7-Star Tera Raids. This article contains the information required to unlock them.

Steps to unlock 7-Star Tera Raid Battles in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Regular raids are activated by approaching a Tera Raid Crystal, and 7-Star Tera Raid also follows the same pattern. The main thing is that they are only available during Scarlet and Violet's special events.

7-Star Tera Raids aren’t open for everyone as there is an ordeal to complete before you can access these raids. To be able to participate, trainers must complete all three story paths in Scarlet and Violet: Victory Road, Starfall Street, Path of Legends, and finish the final quest, The Way Home. Players will only be eligible to partake after they thoroughly complete the aforementioned paths.

Once trainers finish the main story, they will finally get to the post-game content. Once there, they will need to defeat all eight Gym Leaders for the second time and complete the Academy Ace Tournament.

After that, trainers must host and win several 5-Star Tera Raids. Once they win enough, they will get a call from Jacq, which will inform them of the 6-Star Tera Raids' availability.

Once Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's trainers engage in 6-Star Tera Raids, they can unlock the anticipated 7-Star Tera Raids. However, they will have to wait for an exclusive 7-Star Tera Raid event to take place before they can engage in it.

Since these 7-Star Tera Raids are subject to special events, the main thing to do is to locate them. Once the special event starts, the Black Tera Raid Crystals will shift to 7-Star Tera Raids from the 6-Star raids. Locating these crystals is fairly easy as they have a dedicated icon with a unique white glow as they appear on the map of Paldea.

To add more, the final Scarlet and Violet Tera Raid of 2022 and the first one for 2022 hax been officially launched. The developers at Game Freak are hosting an exclusive "Black Crystal Tera Raid Battle." The time for these 7-star Tera Raid Battle events are:

Fighting Tera-type Cinderace: Dec 29 at 4 pm to Jan 1 at 4 pm

Fighting Tera-type Cinderace: Jan 13 at 4 pm to Jan 15 at 4 pm

One must complete all of the aforementioned processes to partake in these Scarlet and Violet 7-Star Tera events. Additionally, the featured Cinderace can only be caught once, and trainers will earn other rewards upon repeatedly completing the raid.

