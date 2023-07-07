How to easily solo defeat 7-star Delphox Tera Raid in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

A 7-star Delphox Tera Raid has shown up to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. It might be a challenge for the average casual, but this guide will simplify what a player should know. Everything, from this foe's moves to something that easily counters it, will be listed below. Keep in mind that this Tera Raid runs from July 7, 2023, to July 9, 2023. This event will return on July 14 before ending once again on July 16.

This Delphox has a Fairy Tera Type, Will-O-Wisp, and Psychic, making the usual Annihilape build much less effective here than usual. Remember, Fairy-type creatures are only weak to Steel and Poison, two types that are coincidentally weak against this foe's Fire and Psychic coverage. This guide focuses on how you can solo it rather than rely on getting lucky with good teammates.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet guide: How to easily beat the 7-star Delphox Tera Raid solo

Most things weak to Fairy will have a tough time here (Image via Game Freak)

Here are the moves that the 7-star Delphox Tera Raid can use against you in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:

Dazzling Gleam

Psychic

Fire Blast

Will-O-Wisp

Magic Room

Nasty Plot

Note that this foe will start the battle with a Dazzling Gleam to hit everybody in the party. It will use Magic Room and Nasty Plot later in the battle. Magic Room negates all items, while Nasty Plot will give Delphox a +2 to Sp. Atk.

One popular way to easily win involves Heatran and three Perrzerker teammates with Steely Spirit, but that's not something a solo player can do. However, you could still use Heatran effectively even with AI teammates, as evident in the following build.

How Heatran can easily solo this 7-star Tera Raid

Heatran is the easiest solo option (Image via Game Freak)

The following build is crucial to solo this 7-star Tera Raid:

Ability: Flash Fire

Flash Fire EVs: 252 HP / 252 Sp. Atk

252 HP / 252 Sp. Atk Moves: Metal Sound + Flash Cannon

Metal Sound + Flash Cannon Tera Type: Steel

Steel Item: Shell Bell

Here is what you do:

Use Metal Sound three times so the Delphox is at -6 Sp. Def. Spam Flash Cannon. Terastallize into Steel once you can. Continue to spam Flash Cannon.

This consistent strategy is the best option for soloing the 7-star Delphox in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Unfortunately, Heatran isn't native to either game, meaning you would have to rely on trades or transferring a Heatran over from HOME.

Alternate solo strategy to defeat Delphox in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

These two have Flash Fire and can effectively use the Steel Tera Type to be a mini Heatran (Image via Game Freak)

A less effective but still viable option to solo this 7-star Tera Raid includes Ceruledge and Armarouge. Here is Ceruledge's build:

Ability: Flash Fire

Flash Fire EVs: 252 HP / 252 Attack

252 HP / 252 Attack Moves: Swords Dance + Clear Smog + Iron Head

Swords Dance + Clear Smog + Iron Head Tera Type: Steel

Steel Item: Shell Bell

Armarouge's build would look like this:

Ability: Flash Fire

Flash Fire EVs: 252 HP / 252 Sp. Atk

252 HP / 252 Sp. Atk Moves: Acid Spray + Calm Mind + Psychic Terrain + Expanding Force

Acid Spray + Calm Mind + Psychic Terrain + Expanding Force Tera Type: Steel

Steel Item: Shell Bell

These builds can get the job done in both Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Just make sure to set up beforehand before spamming the main attacking move.

Poll : 0 votes