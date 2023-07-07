How to easily solo defeat 7-star Delphox Tera Raid in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

A 7-star Delphox Tera Raid has shown up to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. It might be a challenge for the average casual, but this guide will simplify what a player should know. Everything, from this foe's moves to something that easily counters it, will be listed below. Keep in mind that this Tera Raid runs from July 7, 2023, to July 9, 2023. This event will return on July 14 before ending once again on July 16.
This Delphox has a Fairy Tera Type, Will-O-Wisp, and Psychic, making the usual Annihilape build much less effective here than usual. Remember, Fairy-type creatures are only weak to Steel and Poison, two types that are coincidentally weak against this foe's Fire and Psychic coverage. This guide focuses on how you can solo it rather than rely on getting lucky with good teammates.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet guide: How to easily beat the 7-star Delphox Tera Raid solo
Here are the moves that the 7-star Delphox Tera Raid can use against you in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:
- Dazzling Gleam
- Psychic
- Fire Blast
- Will-O-Wisp
- Magic Room
- Nasty Plot
Note that this foe will start the battle with a Dazzling Gleam to hit everybody in the party. It will use Magic Room and Nasty Plot later in the battle. Magic Room negates all items, while Nasty Plot will give Delphox a +2 to Sp. Atk.
One popular way to easily win involves Heatran and three Perrzerker teammates with Steely Spirit, but that's not something a solo player can do. However, you could still use Heatran effectively even with AI teammates, as evident in the following build.
How Heatran can easily solo this 7-star Tera Raid
The following build is crucial to solo this 7-star Tera Raid:
- Ability: Flash Fire
- EVs: 252 HP / 252 Sp. Atk
- Moves: Metal Sound + Flash Cannon
- Tera Type: Steel
- Item: Shell Bell
Here is what you do:
- Use Metal Sound three times so the Delphox is at -6 Sp. Def.
- Spam Flash Cannon.
- Terastallize into Steel once you can.
- Continue to spam Flash Cannon.
This consistent strategy is the best option for soloing the 7-star Delphox in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Unfortunately, Heatran isn't native to either game, meaning you would have to rely on trades or transferring a Heatran over from HOME.
Alternate solo strategy to defeat Delphox in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
A less effective but still viable option to solo this 7-star Tera Raid includes Ceruledge and Armarouge. Here is Ceruledge's build:
- Ability: Flash Fire
- EVs: 252 HP / 252 Attack
- Moves: Swords Dance + Clear Smog + Iron Head
- Tera Type: Steel
- Item: Shell Bell
Armarouge's build would look like this:
- Ability: Flash Fire
- EVs: 252 HP / 252 Sp. Atk
- Moves: Acid Spray + Calm Mind + Psychic Terrain + Expanding Force
- Tera Type: Steel
- Item: Shell Bell
These builds can get the job done in both Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Just make sure to set up beforehand before spamming the main attacking move.