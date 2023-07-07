Best Delphox PvP build in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Nature, moves, and more

Delphox is a fan-favorite Fire-type starter for some Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players, so building it for PvP only seems fair. Some trainers might have caught this bipedal fox in a 7-star Tera Raid, got it in a trade, or transferred it over from HOME. Either way, making this Kalos starter competitively viable depends on taking advantage of its solid Special Atk., Speed, and movepool.

Just keep in mind that Delphox is not a meta choice in the current competitive scene for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. This guide is merely for players interested in getting a good PvP build that accounts for Nature, moves, items, and other important details.

How to build Delphox for PvP battles in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Delphox PvP build for Single Battles

Here is a solid set to consider using in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Single Battles:

Ability: Blaze

Blaze Nature: Timid or Modest

Timid or Modest EVs: 252 Sp. Atk / 252 Speed / 4 Sp. Def

252 Sp. Atk / 252 Speed / 4 Sp. Def IVs: 31 HP / 0~31 Attack / 31 Defense / 31 Sp. Atk / 31 Sp. Def / 31 Speed

31 HP / 0~31 Attack / 31 Defense / 31 Sp. Atk / 31 Sp. Def / 31 Speed Moves: Fire Blast + Psychic + Grass Knot + Trick

Fire Blast + Psychic + Grass Knot + Trick Item: Choice Scarf

Choice Scarf Tera Type: Fire or Psychic

Blaze is generally better than Magician, as Delphox is unlikely to lose its item without already fainting to a move like Knock Off. Being frail also makes it easy for Blaze to activate, giving the user some much-needed firepower on its Fire-type moves when the user is at 1/3 HP or lower.

Timid is generally the best Nature since a Base Speed of 104 is nothing special, but some players might go with Modest if they're playing in a lower tier. Fire Blast and Psychic are good STAB moves, while Grass Knot is a solid coverage option. Trick can shut down some foes by forcing them to use a Choice Scarf.

Other moves to consider using include:

Flamethrower: Weaker than Fire Blast, but more accurate

Weaker than Fire Blast, but more accurate Psyshock: Could replace Psychic on some sets if you're having trouble with Special walls

Could replace Psychic on some sets if you're having trouble with Special walls Tera Blast: Only suitable if you plan to replace the Tera Type with something apart from Fire or Psychic

Only suitable if you plan to replace the Tera Type with something apart from Fire or Psychic Hypnosis: Unreliable, but it could put a foe to Sleep

Unreliable, but it could put a foe to Sleep Shadow Ball: Solid Ghost coverage

Solid Ghost coverage Focus Blast: Strong Fighting coverage

Strong Fighting coverage Dazzling Gleam: Situational Fairy coverage

Some aspects of the above build could also be used for Double Battles in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Delphox PvP build for Double Battles

Here is a set you may wish to use if you prefer Double Battles:

Ability: Blaze

Blaze Nature: Timid

Timid EVs: 252 Sp. Atk / 252 Speed / 4 Sp. Def

252 Sp. Atk / 252 Speed / 4 Sp. Def IVs: 31 HP / 0~31 Attack / 31 Defense / 31 Sp. Atk / 31 Sp. Def / 31 Speed

31 HP / 0~31 Attack / 31 Defense / 31 Sp. Atk / 31 Sp. Def / 31 Speed Moves: Heat Wave + Dazzling Gleam + Psychic + Protect

Heat Wave + Dazzling Gleam + Psychic + Protect Item: Focus Sash or Air Balloon or Blunder Policy (if you replace one of the above moves for Hypnosis)

Focus Sash or Air Balloon or Blunder Policy (if you replace one of the above moves for Hypnosis) Tera Type: Fire or Psychic

Some other interesting moves that Delphox has in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet include:

Imprison: Prevents foes from using the same moves as the user

Prevents foes from using the same moves as the user Shadow Ball: Good Ghost coverage

Good Ghost coverage Hypnosis: Sleep is still useful in Double Battles, although the shaky accuracy makes it inconsistent

Sleep is still useful in Double Battles, although the shaky accuracy makes it inconsistent Trick Room: Could be useful if you run a bulky set that foregoes Speed investment

Could be useful if you run a bulky set that foregoes Speed investment Helping Hand: Can make an ally's attack stronger

Delphox can be a fun option, thanks to its unique moves in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Single or Double Battles, but keep in mind that it's not the most consistent pick available.

