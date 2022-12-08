5 strongest Dark-types and their best moves in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have a myriad of excellent Dark-type Pokemon worth adding to any good trainer's team. This listicle will focus on five of the strongest ones around, which usually means that they will have the following traits:

Good typing

Great stats

Good moves

An amazing ability

There's quite a selection of Dark-types to choose from for a list like this one. It's worth noting that this list is for the base game (without DLC or Pokemon HOME).

Five powerful Dark-types worth raising in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (and their best moves)

5) Tyranitar

Tyranitar's Paldea Pokedex photo (Image via Game Freak)

Tyranitar has always found some level of success in every generation since its debut back in Johto. So it stands to reason that Tyranitar will eventually find a niche in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, especially since it still has excellent stats, Sand Stream, and a solid move pool.

Some of Tyranitar's best moves in Scarlet and Violet include:

Crunch: Strong Dark STAB that may lower the target's Defence

Strong Dark STAB that may lower the target's Defence Dragon Dance: The user gets +1 Attack and +1 Speed

The user gets +1 Attack and +1 Speed Earthquake: Strong ground coverage

Strong ground coverage Fire Punch: Good Fire coverage

Good Fire coverage Ice Punch: Good Ice coverage

Good Ice coverage Rock Blast: Strong Rock STAB against Shed Tail, Substitute, and Focus Sash users

Strong Rock STAB against Shed Tail, Substitute, and Focus Sash users Rock Slide: Powerful Rock STAB in double battles may also flinch the target

Powerful Rock STAB in double battles may also flinch the target Stealth Rock: Sets up hazards on the enemies' side of the field, dealing damage based on type effectiveness when they switch in

Sets up hazards on the enemies' side of the field, dealing damage based on type effectiveness when they switch in Stone Edge: Powerful Rock STAB with an increased chance to crit

Powerful Rock STAB with an increased chance to crit Taunt: Prevents the target from using non-attacking moves

Prevents the target from using non-attacking moves Tera Blast: Strong option if you plan to Terastallize the user

Strong option if you plan to Terastallize the user Thunder Punch: Good Electric coverage

Good Electric coverage Thunder Wave: Paralyzes the target

Tyranitar always has a number of sets that he can run, making him a solid Dark-type worth considering in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

4) Grimmsnarl

Grimmsnarl's Paldea Pokedex photo (Image via Game Freak)

Grimmsnarl has amazing support moves bolstered by Prankster, along with good stats to make the most of them. Most interestingly, the Pokemon gained access to Parting Shot in Scarlet and Violet, an excellent status move that gives the target -1 Attack and -1 Sp. Atk while switching the user out. Grimmsnarl didn't have the move in the last generation, but it's an excellent option in Gen 9.

Some of Grimmsnarl's best moves in Scarlet and Violet include:

Fake Out: Weak Normal Priority that always flinches the opponent

Weak Normal Priority that always flinches the opponent Foul Play : Strong Dark STAB that users the opponent's Attack for calculations

: Strong Dark STAB that users the opponent's Attack for calculations Light Screen: Halves special damage for the user's team for five turns

Halves special damage for the user's team for five turns Parting Shot: Gives the target -1 Attack and -1 Sp. Atk and immediately switches out the user

Gives the target -1 Attack and -1 Sp. Atk and immediately switches out the user Play Rough: Strong Fairy STAB that may lower the target's Attack

Strong Fairy STAB that may lower the target's Attack Reflect: Halves physical damage for the user's team for five turns

Halves physical damage for the user's team for five turns Spirit Break: Good Fairy STAB that also gives the target -1 Sp. Atk

Good Fairy STAB that also gives the target -1 Sp. Atk Taunt: Prevents the target from using non-attacking moves

Prevents the target from using non-attacking moves Thunder Wave: Paralyzes the target

Paralyzes the target Trick: Swaps the user's item with the target's

Light Clay is a popular item to use on Grimmsnarl since it extends the duration of its Reflect and Light Screen effects to eight turns.

3) Chi-Yu

Chi-Yu's Paldea Pokedex photo (Image via Game Freak)

Legendaries aren't always as strong as their reputation might suggest, but Chi-Yu is definitely a worthy one to own. This Dark/Fire type has great stats and an ability known as Beads of Ruin, which reduces the Sp. Def of all other Pokemon on the field by 25%.

That ability is unique to Chi-Yu. Some good moves that it can learn are:

Dark Pulse: Strong Dark STAB that may flinch the target

Strong Dark STAB that may flinch the target Flamethrower: Strong Fire STAB that may burn the target

Strong Fire STAB that may burn the target Heat Wave: Strong Fire STAB for double battles

Strong Fire STAB for double battles Lava Plume: Strong Fire STAB with a high chance of burning the target

Strong Fire STAB with a high chance of burning the target Memento: Faints the user while giving the target -2 Attack and -2 Sp. Atk

Faints the user while giving the target -2 Attack and -2 Sp. Atk Nasty Plot: Gives the user +2 Sp. Atk

Gives the user +2 Sp. Atk Overheat: Powerful Fire STAB that gives the user -2 Sp. Atk

Powerful Fire STAB that gives the user -2 Sp. Atk Psychic: Strong Psychic coverage

Strong Psychic coverage Tera Blast: Strong option if you plan to Terastallize the user

Strong option if you plan to Terastallize the user Will-O-Wisp: Burns the target

All the Treasures of Ruin are great Dark-types, but Chi-Yu is arguably the second-best option you have in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

2) Chien-Pao

Chien-Pao's Paldea Pokedex photo (Image via Game Freak)

Chien-Pao is basically a better version of Weavile, who was already a phenomenal Dark/Ice-type. Sword of Ruin is the Pokemon's signature ability, and it reduces the Defense of all other Pokemon by 25%. Chien-Pao is fast and powerful, making it a heavy hitter in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's metagame.

Some good moves for Chien-Pao in Scarlet and Violet include:

Crunch: Strong Dark STAB that may lower the target's Defence

Strong Dark STAB that may lower the target's Defence Ice Shard: Ice STAB priority

Ice STAB priority Icicle Crash: Strong Ice STAB

Strong Ice STAB Sacred Sword: Strong Fighting coverage that ignores Defense and Evasion boosts

Strong Fighting coverage that ignores Defense and Evasion boosts Substitute: Takes 25% of the user's health to create a substitute

Takes 25% of the user's health to create a substitute Sucker Punch: Strong Dark STAB priority, but it fails against targets who don't attack

Strong Dark STAB priority, but it fails against targets who don't attack Swords Dance: Gives the user +2 Attack

Gives the user +2 Attack Taunt: Prevents the target from using non-attacking moves

Prevents the target from using non-attacking moves Tera Blast: Strong option if you plan to Terastallize the user

Strong option if you plan to Terastallize the user Throat Chop: Strong Dark STAB that prevents the target from using sound moves

The high Attack and Speed stats, coupled with Sword of Ruin, make most opposing targets crumble before Chien-Pao.

1) Roaring Moon

Roaring Moon's Paldea Pokedex photo (Image via Game Freak)

Roaring Moon is one of the strongest Paradox Pokemon in terms of stats, with an excellent 139 Attack and 119 Speed. Its lowest stat is 55 Sp. Atk, which doesn't matter since the Pokemon can just run physical moves.

Some of Roaring Moon's best moves in Scarlet and Violet are:

Crunch: Strong Dark STAB that may lower the target's Defence

Strong Dark STAB that may lower the target's Defence Dragon Dance: The user gets +1 Attack and +1 Speed

The user gets +1 Attack and +1 Speed Earthquake: Strong ground coverage

Strong ground coverage Roost: Recovers half the user's HP

Recovers half the user's HP Scale Shot: Multi-hit Dragon STAB that will give the user +1 Speed and -1 Defense if it hits

Multi-hit Dragon STAB that will give the user +1 Speed and -1 Defense if it hits Stone Edge: Powerful Rock coverage with an increased chance to crit

Powerful Rock coverage with an increased chance to crit Substitute: Takes 25% of the user's health to create a substitute

Takes 25% of the user's health to create a substitute Taunt: Prevents the target from using non-attacking moves

Prevents the target from using non-attacking moves Tera Blast: Strong option if you plan to Terastallize the user

Strong option if you plan to Terastallize the user Throat Chop: Strong Dark STAB that prevents the target from using sound moves

Strong Dark STAB that prevents the target from using sound moves U-Turn: Bug coverage that swaps out the user with one of its allies

Protosynthesis is a good ability since it's incredibly easy to pair Roaring Moon with a Torkoal that has Drought to boost Roaring Moon's highest stat.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

Poll : Which Pokemon do you think is stronger? Chi-Yu Chien-Pao 0 votes