10 best returning Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet

As exciting as it is to see new Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet, it's also worth highlighting some of the old ones that are still as good. Don't forget, many old classics were cut from this game, so the amount of Pokemon at your disposal is rather limited.

That said, there are still some genuinely excellent options that have historically been top-tier in the past. Based on current metagame trends, it's safe to say that the following ten Pokemon are still worth using in Scarlet and Violet.

Note: This list won't be ranked in any particular order since the viability for each entry would vary based on whether you prefer single or double battles.

Ten amazing Pokemon that good Trainers use in Scarlet and Violet

1) Blissey

Blissey has always been there to curb most overtly powerful Special Attackers (Image via Game Freak)

It's nigh impossible to think of a better Special wall than Blissey in the Pokemon franchise, other than Chansey with Eviolite. Even so, Blissey is better in some situations within competitive metagames where the opponent uses hazards or other passive damage since it can opt to use anything other than an Eviolite.

This 255 HP behemoth has returned in Scarlet and Violet and will continue to wall Special Attackers for the most part. Her Defense is pitiful, but that's why you have teammates you can swap to when the moment arises.

2) Tyranitar

If it had Pursuit back, it would be even better (Image via Game Freak)

Tyranitar is another notable Pokemon that has always been great or top-tier in past generations. It doesn't matter whether you favor singles or doubles, as Tyranitar has several good movesets for both metagames.

One of the most notable aspects of this Rock/Dark type is its ability to set up a Sandstorm for five turns. Sandstorm is a great weather that deals passive damage to non-Rock, Ground, or Steel types and boosts Rock's Special Defence by 50%.

Tyranitar is still a Pseudo-Legendary with a meaty BST of 600 in Scarlet and Violet.

3) Dragapult

Ghost spam is still relevant (Image via Game Freak)

Another noteworthy Pseudo-Legendary is Dragapult. Ghost is one of the best STAB options to have in Scarlet and Violet, especially when there aren't that many great Normal types in the two games right now.

Dragapult's awe-inspiring 142 Speed makes sure that it gets the jump on most other Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet, even outspeeding other top-tier ones like Flutter Mane (assuming no boost).

4) Toxapex

Some Trainers hate seeing this face on the enemy team (Image via Game Freak)

Losing Scald and most of Recovery's PP was terrible for Toxapex. However, it's worth mentioning that this infamous Pokemon is still an excellent wall in Scarlet and Violet. Don't forget that it has Regenerator, so it will heal 33% of its HP whenever it switches out.

Combine that with its beefy defenses and good typing, and it should become quite clear that Toxapex is still a key part of many good defensive cores.

5) Volcarona

Quiver Dance shenanigans (Image via Game Freak)

Volcarona's excellent stats and access to Quiver Dance make it a threat that most Scarlet and Violet players should never underestimate. Allowing this fiery moth to set up is dangerous, especially if a player is smart and does so once all of Volcarona's checks are gone.

Its most notable counter, Heatran, is also nowhere to be seen in Scarlet and Violet (pre-DLC). Even if Heatran does return, one could always use a Ground Tera Type with Volcarona and use Tera Blast to get through it.

6) Torkoal

Drought is one amazing ability (Image via Game Freak)

Torkoal is the sole Drought user in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. While its stats and movepool aren't the most impressive, it is worth noting that Paradox Pokemon have the Protosynthesis ability. This ability boosts their best stat whenever they are under harsh sunlight or with a one-time item known as Booster Energy.

Using Torkoal on teams with Paradox Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet essentially allows its teammates to use something other than Booster Energy as their held item. Not to mention, there are a few Chlorophyll users that also appreciate the harsh sunlight in these two games.

7) Pelipper

Drizzle is also amazing (Image via Game Freak)

While Paradox Pokemon don't use Rain as a weather for their abilities, there is still a good selection of teammates that love abusing it. For example, Barraskewda is a terror to face under it, but the Pokemon still needs somebody to set up the weather for it.

That's where Pelipper comes into play. It has Drizzle as one of its abilities, along with other good moves like Roost, Hurricane, and Hydro Pump at its disposal.

8) Corviknight

Corviknight is still as good as it was in the last generation (Image via Game Freak)

Steel/Flying is a terrific typing, and Corviknight is one of the few Pokemon with access to Defog in Scarlet and Violet. That means it can easily remove entry hazards, a huge boon if you like six vs. six single battles.

It still has Roost at its disposal, meaning that it can take advantage of its excellent typing. Sword and Shield players might also remember its infamous Bulk-Up and Body Press set, with both moves still in Corviknight's movepool in Scarlet and Violet.

9) Breloom

Breloom has been great since its debut in Gen III (Image via Game Freak)

Breloom is the fastest Pokemon that can use Spore right now in Scarlet and Violet. That's a terrific trait on its own, but combining that with a 130 Attack stat, two amazing abilities to choose from, and a good moveset makes it clear that Breloom is one of the best Grass-types around.

Just keep in mind that Shroomish has to learn Spore at Level 40 since it's not in Breloom's movepool otherwise.

10) Garchomp

Garchomp is also a Pseudo-Legendary (Image via Game Freak)

There are several other great Pokemon to highlight, but Garchomp will be the last one on this list. Dragon/Ground is a solid typing, especially since Garchomp can either be used offensively or defensively, depending on the team's needs.

Rough Skin is a good ability, especially with all the contact moves flying around these days. 600 BST is obviously solid to have, especially in a metagame with other Pokemon with very high stats roaming about.

