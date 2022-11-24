5 strongest Fire-types and their best moves in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet give trainers around the world a chance to embark on a journey through Paldea. The region has tons of new creatures for players to catch and train.

With the nature-oriented theme of these games, the number of Bug and Grass-type Pokemon that players will encounter can be overwhelming. Thankfully, Fire-type Pokemon are around to make quick work of these opponents. Known for their offensive prowess, these creatures should be on every trainer's team.

While players can select a Fire-type starter at the beginning of their playthrough, not everyone will. Instead, they may opt for the other two starters.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have a wide variety of Fire-type Pokemon for players to choose from. However, which are the best?

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer. The Pokemon are listed in no particular order.

Houndoom, Heat Rotom, and 3 other great Fire-Type Pocket Monsters in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

1) Ceruledge/Armarouge

Ceruledge and Armarouge, two of the most highly anticipated additions in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, have proven to be worth the hype. Since Armarouge is exclusive to Scarlet and Ceruledge is exclusive to Violet, both take the same spot on this list.

A moveset of Psychic, Flamethrower, Calm Mind, and Will-O-Wisp is ideal for Armarouge. This combination provides excellent Special Attack usage as well as some status options to make tough fights easier.

For Ceruledge, trainers can opt for a move combination of Bitter Blade, Swords Dance, Will-O-Wisp, and Shadow Claw. This moveset provides strong attacking power, status ailment infliction, buffing (through Swords Dance), critical hit chance (through Shadow Claw), and sustain (through Bitter Blade's lifesteal).

2) Houndoom

Houndoom leaves a striking impression in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, thanks to its menacing presence. Trainers can add it to their team fairly early in their playthrough.

A moveset of Dark Pulse, Flamethrower, Shadow Ball, and another option of the player's choice gives Houndoom almost perfect coverage. Having this room for experimentation allows trainers to introduce items like the Assault Vest or Choice Specs into the build.

3) Volcarona

Though it takes a lot of patience to train Volcarona, the creature can carry a playthrough entirely on its own.

Volcarona starts as Larvesta. The two are the only Bug and Fire-type Pokemon that players can catch in Scarlet and Violet. However, Larvesta does not evolve until it reaches a monstrous level of 59.

Volcarona has a lot of great moves at its disposal. A moveset of Quiver Dance, Fiery Dance, Bug Buzz, and Solar Beam gives the Pokemon tons of damage potential with a bit of setup as well as coverage against Rock and Water-type opponents.

4) Heat Rotom

Though some may see this as a technicality, Heat Rotom is an incredibly useful Fire-type option to have on one's team in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

With incredible defenses and Special Attack power, Heat Rotom can nuke any opponent it faces with a potent Overheat attack before switching out with Volt Switch.

A moveset of Overheat, Volt Switch, Will-O-Wisp, and either Nasty Plot, Thunder Bolt, or Thunder Wave can give Rotom a lot of uses in battle. The offensive capabilities of its Fire and Electric typing can be overwhelming for any opponent.

Trainers can also buy the Rotom Catalog, the item required to change Rotom into its Heat Forme, from the Auction House at Port Marinada.

5) Arcanine

A staple for both rookie and veteran trainers, Arcanine makes a return in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. With potent physical abilities and a strong Special Attack power, the creature can blast holes through any opponent standing in its way.

A moveset of Dragon Pulse, Flamethrower, Thunder Fang, and Solar Beam gives Arcanine ideal coverage. This moveset also gives the Pokemon compatibility with the Assault Vest item.

Trainers should keep in mind that the Pokemon listed are only suggestions. The most fun part of any playthrough is getting to assemble one's party, so one should feel free to experiment with all sorts of team compositions and builds.

