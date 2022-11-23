5 strongest Dragon-types and their best moves in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet are the latest and most ambitious installments in Game Freak's iconic monster-catching series. With an open-world setting this time around, there are many curious and powerful monsters to discover and tame. This includes the all-popular Dragon-type monsters that have been fan-favorites thanks to their resistance to more common elements like Fire, Water, and Grass.

Dragon types are also generally reasonably consequential, making them a worthy addition to your team. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet has plenty of options to choose from, so the following section dives into the five best Dragon-type creatures to find in the latest Nintendo Switch RPG game.

These Dragon Pokemon should accompany you through Paldea

5) Hydreigon

Type: Dark/Dragon

Ability: Levitate (Makes the user immune to all Ground-type attacks and moves)

Stats:

HP: 92

Attack: 105

Defense: 90

Special Attack: 125

Special Defense: 90

Speed: 98

Total: 600

Best moves:

Crunch

Dark Pulse

Dragon Rush

Outrage

First introduced in Generation 5, this three-headed dragon is known for its intimidating appearance. It evolves from Zweilous at level 64. It has all-around good stats, especially excelling as an Sp Attacker.

Some of its best moves include Outrage (which deals significant damage at the cost of confusing the user) and Crunch, a Dark-type move learned pretty early on that has a chance to lower the opponent's defense stat. It also has a Paradox variant exclusive to Pokemon Violet known as Iron Jugulus.

4) Dragapult

Brandon @DTBrandon3



So I have all three stages of one of my favorite Pokémon evolutionary lines ever! The yellow is fucking sick!



#PokemonSwSh #ShinyPokemon #PokemonScarlet #PokemonViolet twitter.com/i/web/status/1… And since I got TWO shiny Dreepy via Masuda Method a few days ago, I evolved one to Dragapult!So I have all three stages of one of my favorite Pokémon evolutionary lines ever! The yellow is fucking sick! And since I got TWO shiny Dreepy via Masuda Method a few days ago, I evolved one to Dragapult! So I have all three stages of one of my favorite Pokémon evolutionary lines ever! The yellow is fucking sick! #PokemonSwSh #ShinyPokemon #PokemonScarlet #PokemonViolet twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/wJ2UAzsK3A

Type: Dragon/Ghost

Ability: Clear Body (Prevents user stats from being lowered) or Infiltrator (Ignores any protective moves and stat boosts that foes gain from their moves)

Stats:

HP: 88

Attack: 120

Defense: 75

Special Attack: 100

Special Defense: 75

Speed: 142

Total: 600

Best moves:

Agility

Dragon Dance

Phantom Force

Dragon Rush

First seen in the Pokemon Sword and Shield entries, this is the first part-Ghost Dragon besides Generation 4's mascot, legendary Giratina. It evolves from Drakloak at level 60.

It might be lacking in the Def/Sp Def department, but a massive 142 in Speed ensures it is the fastest dragon in the game. Phantom Force is a great move that makes the user invulnerable on the first turn and attacks on the second. Add the fact that it also ignores the foe's Protect, which is a winning move on a Dragapult.

3) Salamence

markgonaut🔥💎 @markgonui Aqua obtains another powerful Dragon type Pokemon in her team! Let's GO~!! Salamence! Aqua obtains another powerful Dragon type Pokemon in her team! Let's GO~!! Salamence! https://t.co/TRNE0vuZsd

Type: Dragon/Flying

Ability: Intimidates (Lowers the opponent's Attack stat)

Stats:

HP: 95

Attack: 135

Defense: 80

Special Attack: 110

Special Defense: 80

Speed: 100

Total: 600

Best moves:

Dragon Dance

Fly

Earthquake

Draco Meteor

Another beloved monster, Salamance, first debuted in Generation 3. It evolves from Shelgon at level 50. This elegant dragon is about brute power reflected in its Attack and Sp Attack stat. Its 100 Speed stats ensure it is no slouch, despite its size. Physical hitting moves are great, like the Ground-type Earthquake or even the powerful Draco Meteor. It has a Paradox variant in Pokemon Scarlet called Roaring Moon.

2) Garchomp

Type: Dragon/Ground

Ability: Sand Veil (Increases the user's Evasion rate during a sandstorm, making it harder to hit)

Stats:

HP: 108

Attack: 130

Defense: 95

Special Attack: 80

Special Defense: 85

Speed: 102

Total: 600

Best moves:

Swords Dance

Ice Beam

Earthquake

Draco Meteor

Another Gen 3 Pokemon, Grachomp, is the Ground-type equivalent of Salamence. It has also been an essential part of many teams thanks to its relatively unique typing, although that makes it very weak to Ice-type moves. Despite that, he is a solid all-rounder who is a force to be reckoned with. Outrage and Earthquake are two impressive moves that excel on this monster.

1) Koraidon/Miraidon

Nintendo Merch Central @nintendomerch Takara Tomy has announced new Pokemon Moncolle Koraidon and Miraidon figures, releasing in Japan in Spring 2023! Takara Tomy has announced new Pokemon Moncolle Koraidon and Miraidon figures, releasing in Japan in Spring 2023! https://t.co/0ug7oBDwgP

Type: Dragon/Fighting (Koraidon); Dragon/Electric (Miraidon)

Ability: Orichalcum Pulse (Koraidon turns the weather into harsh sunlight and boosts the user's Attack stat in this environment); Hadron Engine (Miraidon, when out on the field, creates an Electric Terrain and also gains boosted Sp. Attack while on this terrain)

Stats:

Koraidon:

HP: 100

Attack: 135

Defense: 115

Special Attack: 85

Special Defense: 100

Speed: 135

Total: 670

Miraidon:

HP: 100

Attack: 85

Defense: 100

Special Attack: 135

Special Defense: 115

Speed: 135

Total: 670

Best moves:

Koraidon:

Flare Blitz

Dragon Pulse

Close Combat

Draco Meteor

Miraidon:

Electro Drift

Dragon Pulse

Thunder

Draco Meteor

Two Pokemon in one spot might seem unfair, but it makes sense, given these two legendary mascot Pokemon are two sides of the same coin. Koraidon is more about Attack and Defense, thanks to its part-Fighting nature.

Meanwhile, Miraidon excels at Sp. Attack and Sp. Defense, given its elemental typing. Koraidon is exclusive to the Scarlet version, while Miraidon is featured in Violet. Given their legendary status, adorning them with powerful moves boosted by their respective typings is the way to go - Close Combat for Koraidon and Thunder for Miraidon.

