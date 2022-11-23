How to level up faster in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have finally been released after what seems like an eternity. Now that players have finally accessed the games, however, they may find certain levels hard to come by. Whether they are stuck on a Gym Leader or just can't seem to take out that Titan Pokemon, leveling up can help immensely.

With such a vast open world for trainers to take advantage of, there are a few effective ways to quickly level up one's party in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Sandwich-making feature and other ways players can level up their party in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Tera Raids are great ways to level up any Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Much like Pokemon Sword and Shield, the main series games prior, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet feature a Raid Battle system that can be used to accumulate all sorts of rewards. The most important of all these rewards is arguably the EXP Candies.

While many trainers have complained about EXP Candies and their overpowered effects in Sword and Shield, they have returned in these new titles. These items come in a range of different sizes that grant a scaled amount of experience depending on the size the trainer gives to a Pokemon in their party.

Completing even one raid in the games can give a creature enough EXP to level up. Given how fast these new battles are, they are very easy to grind.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet come with an online raid board showing all sorts of groups readying up for Tera Raids, which others can join as they please. Thanks to this feature, grinding raids for EXP and Rare Candies has never been easier.

A player can make a sandwich that can be used to drastically increase earned EXP in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via The Pokemon Company)

There is another method that players can use to level up in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Surprisingly, the new picnic and sandwich-making feature in the games plays a big role in determining what Pokemon spawn, the amount of EXP players can earn, and many more things relating to the core gameplay.

It appears that players have discovered a sandwich that can be used to drastically increase earned EXP. To make this sandwich, one will need to purchase ham, pickles, mustard, and mayo. These ingredients can be found throughout the world or can be purchased at any ingredient store.

This sandwich will grant a significant boost in EXP gains. It will also increase the chances of Normal-type Pokemon spawning, which will come in handy for the next step.

Trainers can then travel to the Fairy-type Team Star base located north of Glaseado Mountain. Just north of the Pokemon Center there, Chansey will begin spawning in mass, thanks to the encounter boost granted by the ham sandwich.

Chansey is notorious for giving out large amounts of EXP, so battling every last one is a great way to max out any Pokemon's levels.

