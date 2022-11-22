Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: How to defeat Tulip (Alfornada Gym)

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are finally here, and with the new titles comes a variety of new challenges for players to overcome. Staying true to the franchise's usual formula, the new titles contain eight new Gym Leaders to challenge on your quest to become the reigning champion of the new Paldea region.

Given the games' new open world removing restrictions on exploration, you can challenge the Gyms in any order. This has led to players struggling with some of the Gyms depending on the order in which they plan to take them on. One of these challenging late-game Gym Leaders is Tulip, the Gym Leader of Alfornada.

With some trainers challenging Gyms as they come across them in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, it is inevitable that they may not be ready to take on a Gym Leader like Tulip. However, doing some research ahead of time can greatly increase your odds of success. After all, nothing can catch you off-guard if you know what to expect.

Tulip in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Gym challenge and team-building tips

Tulip readying for battle in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The first thing to know about this Gym battle does not relate to the Pokemon battle itself but rather the Gym test. In order to challenge Tulip in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, you will first need to pass the ESP test. This test is nothing more than a game of "Simon Says" that goes on for a long time.

Between rounds of the ESP test, you will battle against two Gym trainers, but they pose no real threat. Once you've passed the test, you can challenge Tulip whenever you're ready. Now that the boring stuff is out of the way, you can gather your strongest Pokemon to take on this fight.

Tulip's first Pokemon is the new Farigiraf. Keeping the Normal and Psychic typing of its pre-evolved form, Farigiraf can catch you off guard if you do not anticipate it. For this reason, it is best to start Tulip's Gym fight with a Dark-type at the head of your party rather than a Ghost-type.

Tulip's next Pokemon is Gardevoir. If you used a Dark-type for the previous stage, it would be in your best interest to switch it out for this stage since Gardevoir has access to Moonblast, a powerful Fairy-type move. This would be the best time to switch to a Ghost-type as Tulip's Gardevoir lacks the coverage options for such a match-up.

Her third Pokemon is the new Espathra. Newly included in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, you may not know the best counters to use against this Pokemon. For this stage of the fight, it would be best to switch back to the Dark-type you have brought with you. Even though Espathra is a pure Psychic-type, it can use the move Shadow Ball, which is especially dangerous if it hits a Ghost-type.

Tulip's final Pokemon is her Terastallized Florges. Since Tulip's ace Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet only has Psychic, Fairy, and Grass-type attacks, it's a good idea to use a Ghost-type again. Upon defeating Florges, you will be rewarded with her badge and the TM for Psychic.

Some great options you can bring to this fight are Pokemon that can be found right outside Alfornada. Though many may think Sableye is a weak pick, having one EV trained in Attack with Shadow Sneak can easily one-shot all of Tulip's Pokemon before they get the chance to attack. Another great choice, Banette, can also be found at night roaming around the town's outskirts.

Poll : 0 votes