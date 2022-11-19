Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: How to defeat Grusha (Glaseado Gym)

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s gyms can be taken on in any order that you’d like, but Grusha is the most powerful of the eight. It’s likely that you’re going to fight him at the last gym before heading to the Elite Four. With that said, if you feel brave enough, Glaseado Gym awaits those that wish to brave the snow.

What challenges await in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s Glaseado Gym? The trial, Pokemon, and more, so you can go in prepared to battle with Grusha. While Ice is a powerful type, it also features several great counters that you can exploit for big damage.

What does it take to beat Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s Grusha?

First, take on the challenge - The Snow Slope Run. This is incredibly easy, as far as Pokemon Scarlet and Violet gym challenges go. Hop on your mount and cruise down the mountain. You need to get to the bottom in less than 90 seconds. Don’t miss the rainbow barriers, though. Each one you miss adds five seconds to your total time, so it can be the difference between passing and failure.

Once you complete this, you can move on to the proper fight. Grusha’s squad is intimidating, but you will not be without options. Here’s what his squad boasts in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:

Frosmoth: Level 47, Ice/Bug

Level 47, Ice/Bug Beartic: Level 47, Ice

Level 47, Ice Cetitan: Level 47, Ice

Level 47, Ice Altaria: Level 48, Dragon/Flying, Tera Type: Ice

Level 48, Dragon/Flying, Tera Type: Ice Types to bring: Fire, Steel, Rock, Fighting (all x2 to Ice)

Fire, Steel, Rock, Fighting (all x2 to Ice) Types to avoid: Dragon, Flying, Ground, Grass (weak to Ice)

Frosmoth is easy enough to smash into the ground if you have even one decent Fire-type. Why not go with Fuecoco, the strongest starter in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet? With enough power, you can one-shot this Ice/Bug-type and just move on. It does have Blizzard though, so beware.

You won’t want to keep your Fire-type out for Beartic. It has access to Earthquake and Aqua Jet, and it’s going to shatter your poor Fire-type. Instead, consider a Steel or Rock Pokemon, so you don’t have to revive your Fire-type. The bear Pokemon can also make you flinch with Icicle Crash, which hits hard on top of that.

Cetitan is not only a fantastic wall, but it also has the Water-type move Liquidation, for your Fire and Ground options. In addition, it can also use Ice Spinner (your TM reward for beating this gym) and Ice Shard. It is recommended for one to use a Fire-type. Just be aware that you’re going to have to heal through the pain of Liquidation.

One of the cool parts about Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is that gym leaders try to trick the trainers that come to their door. Grusha in Glaseado Gym has an Altaria (Flying/Dragon-type), which has an Ice Tera Type.

You’re going to have to worry about Hurricane, which hits hard and can Confuse. It has a Fairy-type move, Moonblast, and while it’s Terastallized, it can use Ice Beam. It doesn’t seem to use it all that often, but just be aware that you could be Frozen or Confused mid-battle in this Pokemon Scarlet and Violet gym battle.

Your reward for defeating Grusha? You get the Ice Gym Badge and TM124 Ice Spinner! You should do this gym last in the Victory Road storyline, and avoid the drive to jump right into the Elite Four. There’s a significant gap in the power levels between Grusha and your final challengers.

