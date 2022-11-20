Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: What TMs can Gen 9 starters Sprigatito, Quaxly, and Fuecoco learn?

Throughout Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, in addition to moves that are learned naturally, you can also access additional power through TMs. TMs, also known as Technical Machines, can be found around the world or crafted at any Pokemon Center in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

By defeating other Pokemon, Trainers gain items they can forge into TMs. When it comes to each of the starters, they can learn some pretty fantastic moves to cover a variety of builds. Like all Pokemon, their TM learnsets vary wildly. Pokemon trainers can make their starters do virtually anything they want.

What can your starters in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet learn via TM?

1) Sprigatito

Sprigatito, the Grass-type starter in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, has an extraordinary amount of moves it can learn via the Technical Machines. Among the best moves, there’s Grass Knot, Leaf Storm, and Grass Pledge in the grass category. Sprigatito can also learn a new move for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Tera Blast, a normal-type move that deals damage, and when you are Terastallized, it changes its element to your Tera type.

You can use such a wide variety of moves, though. You get Shadow Claw from Ghost, U-Turn from Bug, and Acrobatics in Flying. There’s a nice, potent list of moves for Sprigatito.

If you’re going to use Sprigatito as a support Pokemon, you can use Grassy Terrain in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. It creates a Grass field that heals grounded Pokemon for 5 turns and increases Grass-type move power by 50%. It also halves Earthquake, Magnitude, and Bulldoze’s power.

Sprigatito’s TMs list

Take Down (Normal)

Charm (Fairy)

Fake Tears (Dark)

Agility (Psychic)

Mud-Slap (Ground)

Protect (Normal)

Acrobatics (Flying)

Disarming Voice (Fairy)

Trailblaze (Grass)

Facade (Normal)

Swift (Normal)

Magical Leaf (Grass)

Endure (Normal)

Bullet Seed (Grass)

U-Turn (Bug)

Shadow Claw (Ghost)

Sleep Talk (Normal)

Seed Bomb (Grass

Grass Knot (Grass

Rest (Psychic)

Taunt (Dark)

Substitute (Normal)

Giga Drain (Grass)

Energy Ball (Grass)

Play Rough (Fairy)

Helping Hand (Normal)

Grassy Terrain (Grass)

Nasty Plot (Dark)

Leaf Storm (Grass)

Solar Beam (Grass)

Tera Blast (Normal)

2) Quaxly

Quaxly can unlock virtually every great Water move available in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet via TMs. Unfortunately, it can only unlock a few Fighting moves via TMs once it's evolved. The Pokemon can pick up Low Sweep Quaxwell and several more as Quaquaval.

Close Combat, Brick Break, and more will become available then. For Water-type moves, though, Quaxly is spoiled for options. Chilling Water is a new move for Generation 9, which deals damage and lowers its targets Attack stat. That’s a fantastic option. Rain Dance, Surf, and Hydro Pump are some of Quaxly's most incredible water attacks.

It also gets some quality Flying-type moves. Brave Bird, Aerial Ace, and Air Slash will give Quaxly some amazing moves in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Quaxly’s TMs list

Take Down (Normal)

Protect (Normal)

Low Kick (Fighting)

Acrobatics (Flying)

Disarming Voice (Fairy)

Chilling Water (Water)

Facade (normal)

Aerial Ace (Flying)

Swift (Normal)

Air Cutter (Flying)

Endure (Normal)

Rain Dance (Water)

Air Slash (Flying)

Rest (Psychic)

Liquidation (Water)

Encore (Normal)

Surf (Water)

Helping Hand (Normal)

Baton Pass (Normal)

Misty Terrain (Fairy)

Hydro Pump (Water)

Water Pledge (Water)

Brave Bird (Flying)

Tera Blast (Normal)

3) Fuecoco

Fuecoco, the Fire-type starter of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, has some genuinely fascinating TMs it can learn. It's particularly interesting to see Seed Bomb among them. Perhaps it’s not surprising, considering Fuecoco is also a pepper, besides a crocodile. Fuecoco has all the staples you could want in a Fire-type Pokemon.

Sunny Day, Fire, Fang, Fire Spin, and Flare Blitz are all possible to learn on your Fuecoco. It has some Psychic moves, too, in Rest and Zen headbutt, and ground-type moves like Stomping Tantrum. In its later forms, Fuecoco can even pick up the Dragon-type move, Outrage.

Fuecoco doesn’t gain much from Ghost-type moves from TMs in its later forms. At least, not much that it can’t already learn. If you want your tanky Fuecoco to Rest/Sleep Talk, it can definitely make that happen for you. Fuecoco’s got an amazing moveset all around.

Fuecoco’s TMs list

Take Down (Normal)

Mud-Slap (Ground)

Protect (Normal)

Fire Fang (Fire)

Thunder Fang (Electric)

Disarming Voice (Fairy)

Fire Spin (Fire)

Facade (Normal)

Snarl (Dark)

Flame Charge (Fire)

Endure (Normal)

Sunny Day (Fire)

Dig (Ground

Zen Headbutt (Psychic)

Body Slam (Normal)

Sleep Talk (Normal)

Seed Bomb (Grass)

Stomping Tantrum (Ground)

Rest (Psychic)

Substitute (Normal)

Will-O-Wisp (Fire)

Crunch (Dark)

Hyper Voice (Normal)

Heat Wave (Fire)

Encore (Normal)

Flamethrower (Fire)

Helping Hand (Normal)

Fire Blast (Fire)

Fire Pledge (Fire)

Outrage (Dragon)

Overheat (Fire)

Flare Blitz (Fire)

Tera Blast (Normal)

All three Pokemon Scarlet and Violet starters have some great TMs to unlock, and as they evolve, they’ll gain even more options. The list stays mostly the same, but with a few more moves related to their sub-types. But with these lists in mind, you can plan for the future in the Paldea Region.

