Pokemon Scarlet and Violet leaks reveal new moves and abilities like Quick Guard, Ruminant, and more

With Pokemon Scarlet and Violet set to release on November 18, 2022, players are doing all they can to learn gameplay details. Fortunately, some outside sources have provided leaked information about the two titles.

The information comes from one of the more notable Pokemon leakers in the community, Kaka, who has provided considerably accurate game details in the past.

Kaka recently released additional information on the two games' upcoming in-game abilities. This information was translated on Twitter by the community and has led to a discussion about both new abilities as well as which existing ones will be applied to the titles' new starter Pokemon.

Pokemon ability leaks in Scarlet and Violet spark discussion between trainers on Reddit

The stats, including abilities, of the new Pokemon Lechonk (Image via Game Freak)

In the Pokemon series, abilities are characteristics that can be found from species to species. There are standard abilities and hidden abilities, both of which tend to provide some form of benefit to the creature.

According to Kaka, there are over 25 new abilities in addition to the series' existing ones. Suffice to say, this series of plausible leaks has led to a substantive discussion in the game's community online.

Much of the discussion on Reddit when the leak surfaced seemed to center on the three starter Pokemon for Scarlet and Violet: Sprigatito, Quaxly, and Fuecoco. Kaka stated that these three would receive abilities that existed prior to Scarlet and Violet's release, and players are curious as to which ones get chosen.

Considering that abilities enhance the starter's capabilities in combat, it's no surprise that trainers are hoping for great abilities to be given to the starters across the board in order to keep them effective in the later stages of the game.

Another major point of discussion was the new ability Ruminant, which is allegedly specific to Girafarig's evolution. The term pertains to real-world animals who graze and are capable of fermenting cud through a ruminant stomach before digestion. Although the name does provide details as to why it pertains to Girafarig, it's still unclear as to how the new ability will operate in-game. Reddit users posted comments with their thoughts on the matter.

The final new ability indicated by Kaka is Quick Guard. According to Kaka, this ability is essentially a renamed version of Queen's Majesty, which was introduced in the Generation VII games. This particular ability is exclusive to Tsareena and prevents an opponent from using priority moves. It is unclear as to whether Quick Guard will also be exclusive to one Pokemon or if it will be more widely accessible than Queen's Majesty.

As with all pre-release leaks, players should take these revelations with a heavy dose of skepticism. Even the most reliable leakers in the community make mistakes, and the developers can always make changes and tweaks before the game gets released. However, there's nothing wrong with speculating over the possibilities. If the leaks do turn out to be true, these alleged developments may very well influence which starters trainers pick when Scarlet and Violet finally arrive.

