Top 5 Sword and Shield Pokemon in Pokemon GO, ranked

Introduced in 2021's Ultra Unlock event, a small list of Pokemon from the Galar region were brought into Pokemon GO. Pokemon from the seventh generation had yet to come to the mobile game, so to keep things consistent, only a select few were chosen to come to the title.

As the Pokemon franchise expands, the power-scaling of new Pokemon progressively increases. This leads to newer Pokemon being more powerful than those of the past generation. This is also true of Pokemon from the Galar region, the newest and eighth generation of the franchise.

With the selection of these new Pokemon in Pokemon GO, many players are left to question which of these Pokemon are truly something special. It is a sad truth that a lot of Pokemon in every generation do not perform well in competitive play, but there are always a few that stand out from the rest.

Pokemon GO's Top 5 Pokemon from the Galar Region

5) Sirfetch'd

Sirfetch'd as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The Galarian evolution of Farfetch'd takes the number five spot. Fighting-type Pokemon are incredibly valuable in Pokemon GO as Steel and Rock-type Pokemon are practically guaranteed in its metagame. Sirfetch'd provides an effective counter to these Pokemon with its pure Fighting typing.

Sirfetch'd also boasts an attack stat of 248, a defense stat of 176, and a stamina stat of 158.

4) Galarian Darmanitan

Galarian Darmanitan (right) as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Galarian Darmanitan is considered by many to be the only good Ice-type in Pokemon GO. This statement stands true for its Zen Mode form as well. This is due to the Pokemon's high attack and stamina. Not to mention that its Zen Mode has one of the highest attack stats in the game.

For a bit of background, Galarian Darmanitan is currently one of the best Pokemon in the main series. This is due to its ability, Guerrilla Tactics, which boosts its attack at the cost of only being able to use one. This resulted in Galarian Darmanitan getting banned rather quickly in competitive leagues.

3) Zacian

Zacian as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Zacian is the box Legendary Pokemon for Pokemon Sword and is the offensive-oriented Legendary of the duo. It should be noted that the true form of Zacian, the Crowned form, has yet to appear in Pokemon GO.

Zacian is a Fairy-type Pokemon with 254 attack, 236 defense, and 192 stamina.

2) Zamazenta

Zamazenta as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Despite Zamazenta being the defense-oriented one of the duo in the main series as of the time of writing, this Pokemon has the same stats as Zacian. Funnily enough, this makes Zacian the more defensive of the two at the moment, given Zacian's defensive, pure Fairy-type stats.

Where Zamazenta pulls ahead is in its movepool. Zamazenta has access to Dark and Ice-type attacks, which makes it more than suited to take down its counters.

1) Zarude

Zarude as it appears in the movie (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The best Galar Pokemon in Pokemon GO as of the time of writing is the Mythical Pokemon, Zarude. Added in the Secrets of the Jungle event, every player had the chance to grab this Mythical Pokemon. Funnily enough, Zarude is the fourth Grass Monkey to come to the franchise in one generation.

Zarude is a Grass and Dark-type Pokemon with well-rounded stats of 242 attack, 215 defense, and 233 stamina.

