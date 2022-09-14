10 most powerful Dragon Pokemon of all time

If a Pokemon trainer wants to have the most dangerous team possible, they should invest in some Dragon types.

Many Legendaries, pseudo-Legendaries, and just plain scary creatures in the popular franchise have a Dragon typing. They top the charts when it comes to overall power.

In terms of base stats, most of the strongest Pokemon have the Dragon-type as at least one of their designations. Whether in anime or games, these creatures are tough to beat and even tougher to capture.

Note: Parts of this article may be subjective and reflect the opinions of the writer. The list is based on overall stats and does not include any alternate forms or Mega Evolutions.

Ranking Zekrom, Dialga, and 8 other strong Dragon-type Pokemon

10) Salamence

A look at Sawyer's Salamence from the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Salamence was introduced as the pseudo-Legendary of Generation III. This Dragon/Flying-type evolves from Shelgon at level 50 and is the final form of Bagon.

It has a pretty high base stat total of 600. This comes with 100 Speed and 135 Attack. This Pokemon could be considered the ace of any team with its quickness and overwhelming attack prowess.

9) Dragonite

Ash has a powerful bond with his Dragonite (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Dragonite is the original pseudo-Legendary Dragon-type. It evolves from Dragonair at level 55 and is the final form of Dratini. It was one of the most sought-after creatures of the very first generation.

From Lance to Ash, some of the most intimidating trainers in the franchise have used Dragonite to crush their opposition. It is another Pokemon with a 600 base stat total in the games.

8) Kyurem

A look at Kyurem in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Kyurem is a completely Legendary Pokemon. It is a Dragon/Ice-type from Generation V and ranks just behind the other two Gen V Dragon Legends.

The majority of Kyurem's usage and power comes from being combined with either Zekrom or Reshiram. This doesn't mean it can't do damage on its own, though, as it has a base stat total of 660.

7) Zekrom

A trainer sends Zekrom into battle (Image via Game Freak)

Zekrom, the mascot of Pokemon White, is a Dragon/Electric Legendary. It is a member of the Tao trio from Unova, alongside Kyurem and Reshiram. This beast has a solid base stat total of 680.

Most of Zekrom's stats are very balanced. Its speed is lacking compared to the others, but trainers can expect a huge Attack of 150. This creature's physical Dragon-type Attacks are very powerful.

6) Reshiram

A trainer approaches Reshiram for battle (Image via Game Freak)

Reshiram finishes off the Tao trio on this list. One reason it ranks higher than Zekrom is because of its Dragon/Fire-type designation. This gives it fewer weaknesses compared to its counterpart.

Reshiram also has a base stat total of 680, but its highest is its Special Attack. There are many more Special Attacks with the Dragon or Fire typing than there are Physical Attacks of the Electric typing, pushing Reshiram past Zekrom in terms of power.

5) Giratina

Giratina awaits capture in Pokemon Legends: Arceus (Image via Game Freak)

Giratina is a Ghost/Dragon-type Legendary from Generation IV's Sinnoh region. It has two forms, both of which are extremely strong. The creature has a base stat total of 680.

Giratina's Altered Forme is more defensive-based, with 120 in both Defense and Special Defense. Its Origin Forme, on the other hand, has that number in Attack and Special Attack. Giratina is a challenge for any trainer in either form.

4) Palkia

A shiny Palkia appears in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl (Image via ILCA)

Palkia is a Water/Dragon Legendary that helps form the Creation trio with Giratina and Dialga. It represents the space aspect of the trio and has a base stat total of 680.

Palkia only has two weaknesses but does not come with any immunities or many resistances. Still, it will do just fine if added to a team, thanks to its whopping 150 Special Attack stat.

3) Dialga

A look at Dialga in its Origin Forme (Image via Game Freak)

Dialga is the third and final member of the Creation trio. It is a Steel/Dragon-type Legendary that surpasses its counterparts because of its typing. It resists nine types of attacks and is immune to Poison-types.

While Palkia is weak to Dragon and Fairy types, Dialga is only weak to Fighting and Ground types. This is a much better pair of weaknesses that can be countered with its 680 base stat total.

2) Rayquaza

Shiny Rayquaza appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Rayquaza arrived in the Pokemon franchise with Generation III. The Dragon/Flying-type Legendary is a fan favorite and clearly one of the strongest creatures ever to be introduced.

Rayquaza comes with a base stat total of 680. The fact that both its Special Attack and Attack stats start at 150 puts it above so many others on this list.

1) Eternatus

Eternatus acts as a main boss in Sword and Shield (Image via Game Freak)

Eternatus is the brutal Poison/Dragon-type Legendary Pokemon from the Sword and Shield games of Generation VIII. It has the highest base stat total (690) of any Dragon-type that doesn't Mega Evolve or transform.

Eternatus has 140 of that total in its HP, 130 in its Speed, and 145 in its Special Attack. Its Attack, Defense, and Special Defense are a bit lacking, but it won't even need to worry about getting hit, thanks to its speed and power.

