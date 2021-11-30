How to catch Giratina in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Dialga and Palkia are not the only Legendary dragons trainers can catch in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

The original Generation IV games featured a third installment, titled Pokemon Platinum. On the cover of this game was the intimidating Ghost-type and Dragon-type Giratina.

Whereas Dialga and Palkia represent time and space, respectively, Giratina represents antimatter.

Legendary Pokemon found in post game

To find Giratina, players will need to have beaten the Elite Four and earned the National Dex. To get the latter, they need to have seen all Pokemon from the Sinnoh Dex and become Champion of the Sinnoh League.

Once all that has been taken care of, users will want to fly to Veilstone City. This may be a good time to load up on Repels, Hyper Potions, and Ultra Balls since all three are needed. From there, they should head down to Route 214.

When traveling down Route 214, stay to the right. Eventually, gamers should see an opening in the trees. This is Spring Path, and they simply need to walk along until they find a dark opening that they can walk in through.

On the other side is Sendoff Spring (trainers who’ve played Pokemon Platinum should remember this place from the endgame). From there, they should rock climb up the mountain, run along the side, rock climb down the hill on the other end, and enter the door at the bottom.

Trainers will now be in Turnback Cave, the lair of Giratina. To find it, they have to search through rooms (a maximum of 30). Basically, to unlock the Giratina encounter, players need to find three pillars.

Every time gamers enter a room, there is a random chance of finding a pillar. Once three are found, they will face off against Giratina. How quick or how long it takes for trainers to locate all three pillars is entirely based on RNG.

Giratina will be level 70 when it’s encountered, so make sure to bring Pokemon around that level.

How to change Giratina Altered into Giratina Origin

Giratina Origin is more offensive than its counterpart (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Long-time fans might recall that Giratina has two forms: Altered and Origin. To switch to the latter, it needs to hold a Griseous Orb.

Fortunately, there is a way players can get the Griseous Orb in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, but this will be an arduous task.

To grab the Griseous Orb, they will first have to head to Ramanas Park. They need to obtain the Distortion Slate to get the Griseous Orb. This is done by either exchanging a large Mystery Shard, three Mystery Shards or having caught all of the Regis.

Then, gamers can fight Giratina Origin for the Griseous Orb. This Pokemon will be level 100, though, so be prepared.

Edited by Ravi Iyer