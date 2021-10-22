How to catch Giratina Origin and Giratina Altered in Pokemon GO

In Pokemon GO, both forms of Giratina are absolute beasts.

These legendary dragons were introduced in Generation IV as mascots for Pokemon Platinum. It remains in its Origin form inside the Distortion World, and shifts to its Altered Form when outside.

They also happen to be in high usage for the Master League, making them worthy of consideration.

Two Generation IV legendaries available in Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO treats Giratina Origin and Giratina Altered as two separate Pokemon. Instead of changing its form, players have to catch each one separately.

This differs from the main series games, where Giratina Altered can transform into its Origin Form just by holding the Griseous Orb. This item is often found in all of the games from Generation IV onwards, appearing in places such as Hau’oli City and Dragonspiral Tower.

Fortunately, trainers can at least get Giratina Altered right now. Belonging to part one of the Halloween Mischief event, entitled Creepy Companions, Giratina Altered will be the Tier 5 Raid boss. The event ends on Friday, 22 October 2021, though, so time is running out on getting this legendary Pokemon.

It is only fair that Giratina Altered is being focused on this year, since Giratina Origon was a Raid boss for last year’s Halloween event in Pokemon GO. Hopefully, most trainers already have one of these.

If not, they may be able to catch multiple Giratina Altered and trade for one in its Origin form.

Giratina Origin is much more offensive from its counterpart (Image via Niantic)

Although both forms have the same Stamina stat (284), Giratina Altered is statistically a very different Pokemon from Giratina Origin. The Altered form has a high Defense of 225, albeit its Attack is only 187.

For Giratina Origin, these stats are flipped: the 225 goes to its Attack stat, whereas its Defense stands at 187.

Despite its deficiency in offense, Giratina Altered is actually ranked higher than its cousin. According to PvPoke, Giratina Altered is the 17th ranked Pokemon in the entire meta.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul