Pokemon Go: Giratina Altered and Origin form raids are returning

Niantic has confirmed that Giratina will be returning as a Raid Boss in the game. The last time there was a Giratina raid in the game was back in October 2018. This time, there will be 2 different Raid Boss Battles, one of which is Giratina's Altered Form and the other Giratina's Origin Form. The timings for the raid are as below:

Giratina (Altered Forme): Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019, at 1 PM PST (8 PM GMT) to Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019, at 1 PM PST (8 PM GMT)

Giratina (Origin Forme): Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019, at 1 PM PST (8 PM GMT) to Monday, Apr. 29, 2019, at 1 PM PST (8 PM GMT)

Giratina Origins

Giratina was first introduced in Pokemon Diamond and Pearl. Along with Dialga and Palkia, Giratina formed the "Creation Trio" where Palkia was responsible for Space, Dialga for Time and Giratina for Anti-Matter. Giratina wasn't very big or central to the plot of Pokemon Diamond and Pearl, it was merely another legendary.

Gamefreak revamped the Generation 4 games with Pokemon Platinum, where Giratina was the central mascot in the game and the story was a lot more focused on it. The Ghost/Dragon Pokemon saw its Altered and Origin Forms in this game, where players go to the "Distortion World" and Giratina will be in its Origin Form.

Altered Form

The above form is what Giratina looks like in the normal Pokemon world. So in a way, this might be its "original form". In Pokemon Go, the Altered Form Giratina Raid Boss has a CP of 38,326 and in normal battles, the max CP is 3,379. Its base stats are 187 attack, 225 defence and 284 stamina.

Origin Form

The Origin form is Giratina's form in the distortion world. The Raid Boss CP is much higher than the Altered Form, going at 41,776. The max CP in normal battles is also higher at 3,683. Its base stats is the same as the Altered Form, but the attack and defence are switched.

