Pokemon Sword and Shield Shiny Eternatus Distribution: How to get, when, and more

A new distribution event has been announced for Pokemon Sword and Shield players in certain regions.

As part of the event, the Pokemon Company will be giving away a serial code that players can use to claim a shiny Eternatus. It should be noted that the serial code can only be used once.

Thanks to the event, players will not have to spend a dime to get their hands on this once-in-a-lifetime version of a creature that was previously impossible to get.

There is a lot of new information about the event. This includes the distribution's time frame, the regions it can be collected in, and where players can get their hands on the serial code.

Pokemon Sword and Shield's Shiny Eternatus event: Everything to know

Serebii.net @SerebiiNet Serebii Update: The Shiny Eternatus distribution has been announced for Malaysia, Singapore and the Phillipines. Details @ serebii.net/index2.shtml Serebii Update: The Shiny Eternatus distribution has been announced for Malaysia, Singapore and the Phillipines. Details @ serebii.net/index2.shtml https://t.co/AtAcQiLoH8

Players in the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand will be able to collect their shiny Eternatus from September 18, 2022, to October 1, 2022. They can pick up their serial code from a local GameStop or EBGames location for free. These locations will also host pre-orders for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Players in the Philippines, Malaysia, and Singapore can get their hands on a serial code starting on September 16, 2022, two days earlier than the rest of the regions. The duration of the event is also much longer for these regions. It will last until November 17, 2022.

The locations where players can pick up their codes for Pokemon Sword and Shield include but are not limited to:

Philippines:

Toys 'R' Us

TOYBOX

Toy Kingdom

ITech

SM Department Store

GameXtreme

Game One

DataBlitz

Malaysia:

Brother's Game

Game On

Gamer's Hideout

Impulse Gaming

M4G

Mission World

Unite Game

Singapore:

Best Dekni

BS Sons

Car Nation

Challenger

Gain City

Game Resort

Game Martz

Gamextreme

generation Games

Harvey Norma

Parisilk

PLAYe

Popular

Pokémon Center Singapore

TOG

Toys Termina

War Games

Zark Games

These locations are the only ones that have been confirmed. More may be added closer to the event's release date.

Serebii.net @SerebiiNet Serebii Update: The Shiny Eternatus has been confirmed for Gamestop in the US and Canada and EB Games in Australia and New Zealand starting September 18th to October 1st. Details @ serebii.net/index2.shtml Serebii Update: The Shiny Eternatus has been confirmed for Gamestop in the US and Canada and EB Games in Australia and New Zealand starting September 18th to October 1st. Details @ serebii.net/index2.shtml https://t.co/QVYw4vZc85

Here's how players can use the serial code to redeem a shiny Eternatus:

Open Pokemon Sword or Pokemon Shield.

Go to the X menu and select Mystery Gift.

Click on Get a Mystery Gift.

Choose Get with Code/Password to connect to the internet.

Enter the serial code. The gift will arrive in-game.

Save your game.

The shiny Eternatus that Pokemon Sword and Shield trainers will get from the event will be at level 100. This means players won't be able to train the creature any further, aside from providing it with EVs to better improve its stats.

The IV spread of shiny Eternatus has not been announced. However, it can be assumed that they will vary in Pokemon Sword and Shield. These values will most likely be randomized upon redeeming the serial code for the first time. This will make finding one with "perfect" stats quite a difficult task.

Shiny Eternatus will have access to both of its signature moves, Eternabeam and Dynamax Cannon. It will also have the moves Sludge Bomb and Flamethrower.

