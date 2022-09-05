Pokemon UNITE Rayquaza guide: How to defeat the Legendary monster

With the recent one-year anniversary of Pokemon UNITE, a wave of new content has been announced for the game in the near future. One of the most anticipated additions was the new map, Theia Sky Ruins. While a new map is always worth the hype, many players are excited solely to see Rayquaza.

Rather than Zapdos, the Legendary Pokemon that spawns in most games on the standard map, the Theia Sky Ruins will feature the fan-favorite Legendary, Rayquaza. As is standard practice with Pokemon of this status in the MOBA, it will give a game-changing buff to the team that manages to take it down.

Much like other Legendaries that grant buffs in Pokemon UNITE, players may want to go into their game with a strategy as to how they can best secure the buff to help them win the game. While this can often be a tricky task to plan for given the factors at hand, there are many precautions one can take.

Tips and strategies to secure the Rayquaza buff in Pokemon UNITE

Before players plan to take down Rayquaza, it will help to know what the perk Rayquaza provides does for the team. After all, what sense would it make to dedicate all the energy and time into something one is not all that sure about? Luckily, it is very much worth the effort in the case of Rayquaza's buff.

Rayquaza grants the team that defeats it a shield that is applied when one attempts to score. While this is an effect shared by the Score Shield item, the shield granted by the Legendary is much larger. However, it is worth noting that the amount of shield from both the sources stacks, so be sure to bring the Score Shield as well.

Rayquaza's buff also grants the players who are fortunate enough to secure it with a greatly reduced score time. More specifically, the buff cuts the amount of time a player must hold the button to score a goal in half. This makes it much easier to score goals even in the middle of a team fight as long as the shield holds.

The first bit of preparation that players can begin doing in order to help during the battle for Rayquaza's buff in Pokemon UNITE is to stop using the Unite Move when the timer hits around three minutes. This ensures that they will have their Unite Move during the fight, which can make a huge difference and often lead to success.

Once the timer hits two minutes and 15 seconds, players should begin heading towards Rayquaza and signal their teammates to follow suit. This should give the the others plenty of time to position themselves around the arena, just in time for Rayquaza to spawn. This could also result in a team fight, so they should be well prepared.

If the enemy team is successfully contesting Rayquaza, it may be the right move to move in for a steal. If the player is controlling a ranged attacker, the others should hide in the tall grass and wait for an opportunity to launch a skill shot right at the last moment. Melee characters should save their dashes to go in for a steal if they can as well.

