How to win team fights in Pokemon Unite

Team fights are among the essential skills to have as a Pokemon Unite player and one of the toughest concepts to grasp.

This will be much easier to learn for players who have a dedicated squad to grind ranked with. However, this part of Pokemon Unite can be difficult for solo queue players. Solo queue players can be responsible for themselves, not random teammates. Still, gamers can improve their win rate by at least playing their part to the best of their ability during team fights.

What should each Pokemon do during a team fight?

Most of what a player does during a team fight depends on their Pokemon/role. In general, though, half the battle is knowing when to attack the enemy. Walking into the jungle with no objective and looking for a KO is a great way to get blasted out of the game early.

Generally, team fights should occur over objectives to try and gain a lead in either exp or points. That means fights in front of Drednaw, Rotom, and most importantly, in front of Zapdos during the endgame.

Many players turn up to the team fight at Drednaw and think, “ok, I’m here…now what?” Each role has different objectives during a match.

Defenders want to stay on the front lines. Due to their tankiness, they will be the only characters who can sponge hits. They also often have decent crowd control (Snorlax’s Heavy Slam, Wigglytuff’s Sing, etc.), giving their teams a positional edge.

All Rounders should play near the Defender, but they should never be too far out in the enemy’s range. That’s called overextending, and the sooner the player learns not to do this, the better they will get. All-Rounders should take advantage of the CC that the Defender provides by dealing damage in the trenches.

On the other hand, attacks want to be as far away from the action as possible. Pokemon like Duraludon and Gardevoir don’t need to be close by to deal damage. Instead, they should be pelting the enemy with ranged damage and position themselves so they take as little damage as possible.

The team fight at Drednaw is also very important to win (Image via TiMi Studios)

Supports should be somewhere by the Attacker. They also don’t want to be in the fray. Instead, they should be offering healing and shields from safety.

Finally, Speedsters or junglers have an extraordinary role. Since they are so quick, they can target enemy attackers and gank them for easy kills. Since they can’t be locked down so easily, Speedsters can sneak into the backline and take out squishy enemies.

With a mastery of these skills, teams can put themselves in positions to deal with damage and hopefully pick up KOs. It’s important not to lose sight of the big picture, though. If a team fight is happening around Dreadnaw, the priority should be Dreadnaw: if it’s low health, get a Duraludon or Dragonite down there and finish it off.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Srijan Sen