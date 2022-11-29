Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: How to get Larvitar, Pupitar, Tyranitar, and Iron Thorns

In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, players have a bevy of pocket monsters to catch to fill the regional Pokedex with its 400 entries. There are new species to come across and old ones that return from previous generations, including the fan-favorite pseudo-legendaries like Tyranitar.

Over the years, fans have grouped pocket monsters with three-stage evolutions and a base stat of 600 under the category of pseudo-legendary. These Pokemon are significantly powerful and valuable allies to have on your side. The complete list of pseudo-legendaries is as follows:

Dratini, Dragonair, Dragonite

Larvitar, Pupitar, Tyranitar

Bagon, Shelgon, Salamence

Beldum, Metang, Metagross

Gible, Gabite, Garchomp

Deino, Zweilous, Hydreigon

Goomy, Sliggoo, Goodra

Jangmo-o, Hakamo-o, Kommo-o

Dreepy, Drakloak, Dragapult

Frigibax, Archibax, Baxcalibur

Tyranitar is a popular choice among these pocket monsters and this article will let readers know how they can Larvitar and its evolved forms in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to find pseudo-legendary Larvitar, Pupitar, and Tyranitar in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Sadly for fans of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, the Generation 2 Rock Skin Pokemon Larvitar is only available in Scarlet. Players with the former title can get their hands on Larvitar by trading with someone or utilizing the multiplayer mode. To learn more about the trading mechanics of the two games, check here.

Larvitar spawns in various parts of the new Paldea map with its Pokedex information mentioning that it can be found living in shades and trees, although rarely seen. Players can look into the following areas to catch the pocket monster:

Alfornada Cavern

Dalizapa Passage

Asado Desert

East Province (Area 3)

South Province (Area 5)

West Province (Area 1)

To further their chances of encountering Larvitar, players can also consume a sandwich that raises the chances of coming across Ground-type or Rock-type Pokemon. Although extremely lucky players may come across Pupitar in the Alfornada Caverns, they can also evolve their Larvitar to its next form by grinding it to level 30 through battling or Rare Candy.

While it is an arduous process to evolve the Hard Shell Pokemon, it is well worth the effort, given its final form being a pseudo-legendary Pokemon. Players will be able to evolve Pupitar into Tyranitar at level 55. The behemoth Armor Pokemon is a dual-type with Rock and Dark whose threatening presence and offensive stats make it a must-have for your party.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have brought in a new kind of pocket monsters in Paradox Pokemon. These are future/ancient versions of some of the popular critters that can be found in Paldea once players have completed the main story and depending on whether they are playing Scarlet or Violet. A Paradox form of Tyranitar, Iron Thorns, is available in the new Generation 9 titles and is exclusive to Pokemon Violet.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players are already aware of the unique nature of Area Zero and it is there that one would find the Rock- and Electric-type Iron Thorns. YouTuber astephen68 mentions that players can find one by going to Research Station No. 1, exiting the building, and then scaling the rocky structure on the right side.

