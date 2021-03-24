Rock-type Pokemon are some of the sturdiest and strongest in the franchise.

After the journey in Kanto, trainers were introduced to the Johto region in Generation II. Due to its geographical closeness, a lot of Johto creatures were native to Kanto.

There are plenty of Pokemon in the Johto Pokedex that originate in that region. A solid handful of Rock-type Pokemon were discovered in Johto and were first available for capture there.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Top 5 Rock Pokemon from Johto

#5 - Magcargo

Image via The Pokemon Company

Slugma is a pure Fire-type but evolves into a Fire/Rock-type. Magcargo is a Lava Pokemon. It is an incredibly defensive Pokemon with a base Defense stat of 120. Rock and Fire-type moves give it solid coverage across a variety of opposing types. It can also learn some pretty powerful Normal and Ground-type moves.

#4 - Corsola

Image via The Pokemon Company

Corsola, the Coral Pokemon, is another dual-type addition to the Johto region. It is a Water/Rock-type. It has pretty simple stats, with even Defense and Special Defense at 85.

Some of the Water-type moves it has access to are important HM moves and among the most powerful in the game. Corsola is nothing special but can get the job done.

#3 - Shuckle

Image via The Pokemon Company

Shuckle is a Bug/Rock-type Pokemon that has seen immense popularity. It is a bit of a meme, but in reality, Shuckle can be utilized rather well. It is a nice little annoying creature to put into battle.

Its base Special Defense and Defense stats are a whopping 230. Its HP is 20, both Attack stats are 10, and Speed is five. It can learn some decent moves to do damage, but it truly shines with Defense raising attacks and stalling.

#2 - Sudowoodo

Image via The Pokemon Company

Sudowoodo is the Imitation Pokemon, introduced in Generation II. Many trainers have fond, or not so fond, memories of this creature blocking pathways throughout Johto. It has high Defense and Attack stats. It is a pretty unique Pokemon. It looks like a tree with no Grass-type in sight. Sudowoodo is a strange but solid choice.

#1 - Tyranitar

Image via The Pokemon Company

There was never going to be another choice for the top spot. Tyranitar isn't just the best Rock-type from Johto; it is the best Dark-type as well.

It can make a claim for the top spot in those categories across all of Pokemon. This pseudo-Legendary is one of the best competitive battlers. It can dish out incredible damage and has one of the most intimidating Pokemon designs.