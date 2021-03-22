5 most popular Pokemon from the anime

The Pokemon anime has featured a variety of Pokemon across its extended airtime, each receiving its own level of popularity.

Everyone has their favorites, of course. Misty's Psyduck is a classic, as is Ash's Squirtle, Dawn's Piplup, and the legendary Mewtwo itself. So, of all the anime's cast, which Pokemon are the ones that garner the most popularity of all?

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Five most popular Pokemon from the anime

#5 - Wobbuffet

Team Rocket (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Most of Team Rocket's companion Pokemon, much like Ash's, are left behind between seasons for one reason or another. The only two Pokemon to continuously return are the persnickety Meowth and the ever-happy Wobbuffet.

Hearing the blue punching-bag Pokemon's signature "Woooooobuffet!" is always a joy (and half the time marks some surefire annoyance coming from Team Rocket's way). Out of all the Pokemon to keep springing back up, Wobbuffet is an excellent choice.

#4 - Ash-Greninja

Ash-Greninja (Image via The Pokemon Company)

For some reason, Ash managed to gain a bond so deep with his Greninja that it transformed into Ash-Greninja. How he achieved this with Gerninja and no other Pokemon before or since is a mystery that will likely never be solved.

Despite this, the fact remains that this powerful form was greatly loved by fans, easily securing it a place on this list.

#3 - Charizard

Charizard (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Charizard is among the most popular Pokemon of all time, and its role in the anime may be a considerable contributor to this lasting popularity.

Ash's struggle to tame and befriend his Charmeleon and then Charizard in the original series is a fantastic example of character growth and bonding. Unlike many of Ash's other Pokemon, Charizard is one of his few companions constantly mentioned and making recurring cameos throughout the series.

It also becomes a full-fledged party member once more in the Unova region.

#2 - Meowth

Meowth (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Meowth is incredible in the anime. Not only is he the only Pokemon that has ever taught itself how to talk, but he consistently demonstrates an impressive level of intelligence that rivals most humans (though his common sense could use a bit of polish).

Together with Jessie and James, Meowth has chased Ash and Pikachu across eight regions now (with a bride stint as an actual criminal in Kalos). His wise-cracking remarks, pitiful battles, and ability to translate for Pokemon are all reasons why Meowth is a beloved anime Pokemon.

#1 - Pikachu

Pikachu (Image via The Pokemon Company)

What other Pokemon could take first on this list other than Pikachu? Ash's constant companion is the face of Pokemon itself. The electric mouse has even received games focused on it like Let's Go, Pikachu!, and Pokemon Channel.

Actually, Pikachu has been the star of both the anime and several games, while Ash has only been the star of the anime. Maybe Pikachu is the true protagonist of the series; well, probably not. Regardless, Pikachu is uncontestedly the most popular Pokemon on this list and, likely, of all time.