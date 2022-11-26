Pokemon Scarlet and Violet guide: Chien-Pao and all yellow stake locations

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet feature a vast open world for players to explore - a first for the series as far as mainline entries go. As such, many diversions are scattered in the open world for players to check out. These include opportunities to snag one legendary Pokemon.
Throughout their journey, players will find glowing stakes in specific areas of Paldea. Each set unlocks different legendaries to battle and catch. The yellow ones are tied to the brand-new Chien-Pao. This Dark/Ice-type creature is a sabretooth of sorts but is pretty powerful.
Here are all locations of yellow stakes as well as where to find Chien-Pao in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
Yellow stake location 1
The first one is on a cliff portion that is jutting out. This is besides a river and will likely require players to jump from the cliff top. It is located on the east side of the Alfornada area. Interact with it to pull it out, after which the description should state that it crumbles and vanishes.
Yellow stake location 2
Another stake on a cliff, this one, looks down over Cortondo. It is also to the northeast of Alfornada.
Yellow stake location 3
This one is at a lower point on the map and on a jutting rocky surface. The closest landmark would be the Pokemon Center to the north, which has three circular areas to its left on the map topography.
Yellow stake location 4
This lies a little further northeast to stake number two in the open world. Unlike others, this stake is located inside a tunnel whose entrance is near the marked area in the screenshot above. The cave exits on the other end and has a trainer standing nearby.
Yellow stake location 5
Another area that could easily be missed hides stake number five. It can be identified as a circular green area surrounded by rocky brown slopes on the map. It is also to the left of the Pokemon Center to the north of stake number 3.
Yellow stake location 6
Stake number 6 hides in a corner. It is located to the left of the Great Crater and a Pokemon Center marked with a white sun-like icon on the map.
Yellow stake location 7
This is one of the easier ones to find. It is located right behind the large Cascaraffa building. Looking at the map, there are a bunch of trees behind it. The stake is behind the second tree blob from the left, as seen above. Players will need their legendary mount to swim through the water to get to it if coming from the front side of the building.
Yellow stake location 8
It is located west of the Province Area (One) watchtower. There are also a bunch of graves nearby (northwest, as seen on the map). Once all the stakes have been completed, players will receive a new dialog: "You heard a mysterious cry coming from the shrine!" This means Chien-Pao is now available to battle in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.
Chein-Pao shrine location
With that done, players can head to the above location. It is signified by a black dot on the actual map as well. This indicates the bright yellow shrine entrance that needs to be interacted with to initiate the battle. Since Chien-Pao is a Dark and Ice-type Pokemon, use a Fire-type to gain an advantage. Using a Quick Ball should also ensure a high chance of catching it on the first turn.