Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: How to get Rookidee, Corvisquire and Corviknight

Introduced in the eighth generation of the franchise, Rookidee and its evolutions return in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Rookidee is a flying-type Pocket Monster whose esthetics are inspired by Knight armor. Its final evolution in particular is fully clad in steel-plating. Similar to a young Greenhorn, this Pokemon starts out brave but reckless and grows more restrained and wise as it learns and evolves.

This Pokemon's flying-type attribute makes it effective against quite a few types like grass, fighting and bug. Whether players want to catch a Rokidee for its cool looks or for its strengths, this article will cover how to do so in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

How to catch and evolve a Rookidee in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Rookidee lives in the Eastern Paldea region in areas like South Province (Area Five), South Province (Area Three), East Province (Area Three), East Province (Area One), East Province (Area Two).

Rookidee is a brave and reckless flying-type Pocket Monster that is weak against electric, ice and rock-type Pokemon. Players can bring these types of Pokemon to have an advantage in the fight against them.

However, if players want to avoid defeating it too quickly, they can opt to bring in grass, fighting or bug type, or a low-level Pokemon to slowly whittle away its health while maintaining their own. Once Rookidee’s health is low and in the red, players can throw a Pokeball to catch it. Rookidee has a few decent moves up its sleeve like, Peck, Drill Peck and Brave Bird that players need to be vary about.

Rookidee evolves into Corvisquire, a Pokemon considered more intelligent than other birds, upon reaching level 18 and can be encountered in the following areas: South Province (Area Five), East Province (Area Three), East Province (Area One), East Province (Area Two).

A corvisquire can be captured in the same way one would catch a Rookidee as it has access to the same moves as its previous form.

How to evolve Corvisquire into Corviknight

Rookidee evolves into Corvisquire which evolves into Corviknight (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Corvisquire upon reaching level 38 will evolve into Corviknight, a highly intelligent bird with superb flying skills. This final form of Rookidee cannot be encountered in the wild and can only be obtained by evolving. Players that want to know how to level up fast in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet can check out this article.

This evolution also adds a steel-type attribute to this bird-knight. This attribute makes any Pokemon heavily defensive against many different attack types like, normal, ice, grass, flying, psychic, bug, rock, dragon, steel and even fairy-type.

The flying attribute has already made it defensive against grass, fighting and bug-type. On top of knowing all the moves of its previous evolution, Corviknight learns a new powerful move called Steelwing.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet features a brand new generation of Pocket Monsters for players to spend hours looking for and catching, a fully open world to explore with Pokemon and friends, three storylines to partake in, and the new “Let’s Go!” feature. Both Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are available to play on the Nintendo Switch.

