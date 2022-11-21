How to increase and check friendship in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players need to have a clear understanding of the concept of friendship in the game. The mechanics play an integral role in certain evolutions and the efficacy of a few moves while playing like Return and Frustration. According to Bulbapedia, it also affects the availability of a few items and Ribbons.

In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, friendship refers to the bond that the player shares with that particular pocket monster, with stronger bonds resulting in a few perks as mentioned above. One can also check their friendship level with any Pokemon by interacting with a specific NPC.

Friendship level in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Other than exploring and battling with their pocket monster, the best option to increase the player's friendship level with the Pokemon is through the new mechanics of picnics. To do so, they will need to go into the in-game menu and select to start a picnic.

Activities during the picnic increase the friendship level over time. Players can also choose to invest in the Soothe Bell, a hold item that increases the holder's friendship and can be found in the wild or purchased at the Delibird Presents store.

Players can also check their friendship level with a particular Pokemon by going over to Cascarrafa and heading to the center of town. They will soon be able to spot an NPC standing near a fountain with her Marill beside her. Players need to interact with the character who asks if they are friendly with their pocket monster.

The following pocket monsters in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet require a certain level of friendship for their evolution:

Eevee that has a high friendship level and knows a fairy-type move will evolve into Sylveon

Eevee that has a high friendship level will evolve into Umbreon at night

Eevee that has a high friendship level will evolve into Espeon during the day

Riolu that has a high friendship will evolve into Lucario during the day

Pichu that has a high friendship will evolve into Pikachu

Igglybuff that has a high friendship will evolve into Jigglypuff

Azurill that has a high friendship will evolve into Marill

Chansey that has a high friendship will evolve into Blissey

That's all players need to know about increasing friendship levels with their Pokemon and where they can check the current level in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Given the mechanics' importance to certain evolutions, one is advised to keep track of it.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet sound the beginning of Generation 9 in the mainline video game series of the iconic franchise. The latest titles boast three story paths for players to immerse themselves in, 400 Pokedex entries, the new Terastal phenomenon, Paradox Pokemon, and more.

There's a lot to unpack in the two Pokemon titles and fans would have had a better time if only there were no performance issues. Framerate problems, bugs, and glitches have been widely reported, with the community upset with Game Freak for the perceived lack of optimization of the titles before launch.

